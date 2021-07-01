Elijah Rock Releases New Video 'All I Need Is The Girl'

The finer points of romance are a too often overlooked art...but with triple threat singer/dancer/actor Elijah Rock around, they are ever in bloom and on the rebound. Returning to the scene with his eagerly anticipated sophomore album, Matters of The Heart (due August 13), Rock slides back into the spotlight ever so smoothly with his tastefully swingin' rendition of "All I Need is The Girl" - a gentleman's classic from the 1959 Broadway show "Gypsy" (Words by Jule Styne, Music by Stephen Sondheim).

It's the perfect song to spring into summer as America opens back up from 15 months of uncertainty into a reviviscence of hope eternal...and a flinty rekindling for mingling.

Attentively produced by Suzi Reynolds and the music arranged by stalwart pianist Uli Geissendoerfer, "All I Need is The Girl" additionally features Las Vegas A-listers Steve Flora on bass and Ryan Rose on drums - all in crisp service of Rock.

The singer embodies the ardent protagonist of the song as if he were custom tailored for love's blissful success. The sound mix by Bran Chirlo and the warm final mastering by Alan Silverman render the listener to feel as if they are 5th row center smack dab in the cabaret!

Listen here: