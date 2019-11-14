Electric Guest Teams Up with Yuksek for '1 4 Me' Remix

The acclaimed electro-pop duo Electric Guest have teamed up with innovative French producer, Yuksek, for an upbeat, dancefloor-ready rework of the fan favorite track, "1 4 Me." The original track is off the duo's critically acclaimed album KIN, which dropped early last month. Listen to the new remix below!

Upon its release, KIN was immediately met with critical acclaim, with Associated Press declaring "the third time will be the charm for Electric Guest. Their third album, KIN, is a breezy confection of fiendishly clever pop hooks augmented by some computer wizardry." Uproxx also praised the project as "a masterclass in modern pop that's anchored by real, genuine emotion."



Electric Guest commemorated their album release week in NYC with a jampacked show at Brooklyn's Rough Trade (a show which sold out in just 20 minutes), and an intimate and exclusive Rose Bar session at the Gramercy Park Hotel. They continued the celebration last week with a sold-out Los Angeles show at The Regent. The duo's KIN WORLD TOUR will continue across Europe and North America through early next year. For a full tour itinerary and tickets, visit: https://electricguestmusic.com/tour .

In addition to "1 4 Me," KIN includes standout tracks, "Dollar," "Play With Me," and "More." The thought-provoking "More" received significant critical acclaim, with TIME including the track in their "5 Best Songs of the Week" and proclaiming it "a retro-inflected electro-pop tune that rings sweet and sincere." The high-energy and captivating music video for the track (which premiered on People.com), was directed by Joe Weil (Kendrick Lamar, YG, Khalid) and showcased the duo effortlessly dipping in and out of reality - gliding between various music video sets as Taccone performs alluring choreography.

"Dollar" arrived this summer accompanied by an equally feel-good music video, directed by The Lonely Island's Jorma Taccone and co-starring a fully operational hovercraft DeLorean. The visual had its exclusive debut via Complex, which wrote, "['Dollar'] is representative of the duo's goal of entering this latest era with a desire to make straight up, unapologetic pop." The visual for fan favorite, "Play With Me" is a spectacular R&B fantasy; a tribute to the over the top music videos Electric Guest loved as kids. In its exclusive premiere, PAPER declared the visual: "part R&B music video parody + part fantasia - more music videos should tread this fine line, honestly."





