Eden Iris Premieres 'Birthday Baby' Video

New Zealand-native, now L.A.-based artist Eden Iris released her new single "Birthday Baby" on 10/11.



Co-written with kiwi songstress Emily Edrosa, the "heartfelt and sobering slow-burning ballad" premiered on Atwood Magazine.



Today, mxdwn premieres the "Birthday Baby" video directed by Bailey Heinonen. The clip captures "the melancholy that comes before you accept the end of your time with someone," Bailey explains.



"The scene starts with a picturesque birthday party, which shows us the gradual let-down our character Rosie feels, waiting for someone who never shows up," explains Eden. "To me, the birthday cake in the video is also symbolic of the fairytales we tell ourselves when we are in relationships, when we don't want to face reality that something isn't working."



Earlier this month, the song was featured as a "Fresh Squeezed" track on Nic Harcout's KCSN (88.5) show "Morning Music Mix".

Listen to "Birthday Baby" here:





