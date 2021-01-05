Eddy Marshall Releases New Single 'Gabby'

Rising NYC based singer-songwriter Eddy Marshall has released his latest single "Gabby." His first single of the year serves as the perfect 2021 reset - a coffeehouse tune with soothing vocals, groovy guitar patterns, and a chill beat.

With music and lyrics written by Eddy Marshall and production by Kurt Thum, "Gabby" explores the importance of the simplicity in love often left behind through the hustle and bustle of every day routines.

"I woke up humming the first line of this song one morning and spent the entire rest of the day sitting in bed expanding upon just that idea," says Eddy. "I have no idea where it came from, but every time I wake up now I check to see if I have a melody in the back of my head."

"Gabby" is now available wherever you stream music. Marshall released his debut EP Eddy Marshall in 2015, and will continue rolling out singles in 2021.

Eddy Marshall is a pop/jazz bandleader who grew up listening to Ray Charles and Norah Jones in Northern Virginia. He started playing guitar at ten years old. After high school, Eddy attended college at University of Vermont, began playing shows at the Radio Bean and eventually transferred to Berklee College of music where he graduated with a degree in music education. In 2015 Eddy released his first EP. In 2018 he released four new singles and in 2020 amidst the pandemic, he released a new song called Distance.

Listen to "Gabby" here: