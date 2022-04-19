Easy Life Drop Surprise New Single 'Beeswax'

easy life has today dropped surprise new single 'BEESWAX', which is available now on Geffen Records, alongside an official music video courtesy of Racer. 'BEESWAX' is the breakout band's first new material since last year's much-loved debut album 'life's a beach'.

Teased live at their recent shows, 'BEESWAX' is a fascinating next step from easy life. A stream-of-consciousness about privacy, boundaries, and asking someone to 'mind their own...', 'BEESWAX' showcases front-man Murray Matravers' production skills (for this he partnered with Fraser T. Smith) as well as easy life's innate ability to capture the minutiae of British life: few modern bands, would namecheck 'Bake Off' over a beat recalling Brockhampton.

In Murray's own words, "BEESWAX' is essentially about people being nosy. In a post-lockdown universe, it's easy to feel like we are oversharing and living under a microscope, everything feels so much more invasive and overwhelming after being locked away for so long at home. Social anxiety has been something I've always written about, but I feel like this is universal feeling now more than ever. We wanted to release 'BEESWAX' first because sonically it lays the foundations for what is to follow: production wise, saturation and distortion are a massive part of it. I've also been playing around a lot with vocal production and enjoyed making myself sound unfamiliar. I hope easy life fans appreciate the pace and urgency of this song."

easy life are currently in the midst of a 16-date North American headline tour, having already played shows in Philadelphia, New York City, Washington DC, Boston, Montreal, and Toronto. The tour continues with a show tonight in Chicago, and further dates in Minneapolis, Denver, Seattle, Vancouver, Portland, San Francisco, and Santa Cruz before concluding May 3 in Los Angeles.

The band will then head back overseas for a summer of festivals including Glastonbury, Radio 1's Big Weekend, TRNSMT, and Japan's Summersonic. For a list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit www.easylifemusic.com.

Over the last few years, easy life has broken new ground for UK bands on the world's stage. Observational, universal, and deeply personal, debut album 'life's a beach' explored an escapist fantasy of dreary middle England: here was a reminder to find the positives, even in the darkest of years, told through the prism of a seaside getaway.

Upon its release, the NME-Award-winners became the first band to perform within Fornite(the world's biggest game), also making their US television debut on ABC's 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' with a rousing performance of their song 'skeletons' (WATCH)'. With all this done largely over lockdown, easy life's furiously prolific streak continues with the piercingly honest 'BEESWAX'. Here are a band going where others don't and bringing their hugely impassioned global audience along for the next chapter of the easy life experience.

Watch the new music video for the single here:

2022 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

04/19 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

04/20 - Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

04/22 - Larimer Lounge - Denver, CO

04/25 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

04/26 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC

04/27 - Doug Fir Lounge - Portland, OR

04/29 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

04/30 - The Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

05/03 - Troubadour - Los Angeles, CA