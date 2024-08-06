ENØS Release Celesta EP On Sequence Music

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Let us take you back, back to a time when you fell in love with a genre we labelled 'melodic techno'. A time when the music was at its purist form...undiluted, euphoric and hauntingly melancholic, words that wouldn't necessarily describe the music today, until now! We proudly present to you 'Celesta' a 3 track masterpiece from Swiss duo ENØS.

The EP showcases their signature sound: an evocative blend of deep basslines, intricate synth work, and immersive soundscapes. This three-track EP is a journey through the emotional and the ethereal, perfect for both the dancefloor and introspective listening.

Buy HERE or listen below.

