News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

ENØS Release Celesta EP On Sequence Music

This three-track EP is a journey through the emotional and the ethereal, perfect for both the dancefloor and introspective listening.

By: Aug. 06, 2024
ENØS Release Celesta EP On Sequence Music Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Let us take you back, back to a time when you fell in love with a genre we labelled 'melodic techno'. A time when the music was at its purist form...undiluted, euphoric and hauntingly melancholic, words that wouldn't necessarily describe the music today, until now! We proudly present to you 'Celesta' a 3 track masterpiece from Swiss duo ENØS.

LATEST NEWS

CBS to Air AMA 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL
Bright Eyes Release New Song 'Rainbow Overpass'
Enjoy SUMMER SWING With The Randy Andys At Pangea Next Week
Jerusalem Youth Chorus Releases New Single From AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Episode

The EP showcases their signature sound: an evocative blend of deep basslines, intricate synth work, and immersive soundscapes. This three-track EP is a journey through the emotional and the ethereal, perfect for both the dancefloor and introspective listening.

Buy HERE or listen below.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos