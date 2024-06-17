ENHYPEN Slated for Comeback With 2nd Studio Album 'Romance: Untold'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are set to make their long-awaited return with their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD on July 12.

The seven-member act announced today via global superfan platform Weverse that their 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE : UNTOLD will be released worldwide at midnight EST on July 12.

ROMANCE : UNTOLD marks the beginning of a new chapter for ENHYPEN. The pioneering storytellers have previously captivated audiences with their series of narratives - ‘BORDER,’ ‘DIMENSION,’ ‘MANIFESTO,’ and ‘BLOOD’ - where they ventured across boundaries, confronted themselves in a complex world, took the first step forward to connect with their peers, and made sacrifices for the blood-bound ‘you.’

As anticipation builds for the ‘ROMANCE’ series, ENHYPEN surprised fans with a logo trailer for ROMANCE : UNTOLD ahead of the album announcement. Released on the HYBE LABELS official YouTube channel, the trailer features fast-paced scenes related to love, including various heart-shaped images. The clip concludes with the reveal that the circular hole through which these scenes were viewed was part of a key, leading to the ROMANCE: UNTOLD logo.

Since their debut, ENHYPEN have solidified their identity by introducing unique concepts–such as surreal, dreamy, and boyish vibes–to express their album narratives. Likewise, the metaphorical message in the album trailer also sparked various speculations about its meaning among ENGENEs, ENHYPEN’s fans.

Arriving roughly 2 years and 9 months after their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA, the powerhouse band’s 2nd Studio Album ROMANCE: UNTOLD is set to showcase the septet’s deepened musical colors and their artistic growth. Pre-order for ROMANCE : UNTOLD began today at 10 AM KST, and more information on the album and online/offline retail shops can be found on Weverse.

Photo Credit: BELIFT LAB

