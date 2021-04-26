ENHYPEN Release Mini-Album 'Border: Carnival'

Five months after taking the scene by storm with their highly anticipated debut in November 2020, your new K-Pop destination ENHYPEN just made a grand return with their 2nd Mini Album BORDER : CARNIVAL.

While the breakout boyband's previous mini album unraveled the complex emotions they felt standing on the cusp of their debut, BORDER : CARNIVAL, the sequel to their 'BORDER' series, captures the honest emotions the members experienced while facing the unfamiliar, yet magnificent world in their post-debut reality. The new EP consists of six tracks: "Intro : The Invitation," lead single "Drunk-Dazed," "FEVER," "Not For Sale," "Mixed Up," and "Outro : The Wormhole."

The lead single "Drunk-Dazed" epitomizes the overarching theme of BORDER : CARNIVAL. In the track, ENHYPEN likens the post-debut world in which they find themselves to a magnificent carnival, and the septet candidly expresses their complex emotions that arise in this place full of glitz and glamour where existing rules don't seem to apply anymore.

Utilizing various camera angles and production techniques, the music video for "Drunk-Dazed" visually portrays the members' confusion and haziness of being "drunk" and "dazed'' in this new world. The video shows the ENHYPEN members being invited to a private party and enjoying the festivities in their own respective ways. Red liquid appears as a prominent metaphor throughout, intriguing the viewer with the recurring symbolism evident across multiple scenes. The video also showcases the septet's refined, yet powerful movements with expressions perfectly encapsulating the mood of the track, while the group dance break and SUNGHOON's solo serve as highlights to an overall eye-catching and charismatic performance.

Following the album release at 6 PM KST, all eyes were on the one of a kind rookies as they took to the stage to showcase their first-ever performance of "Drunk-Dazed" on "ENHYPEN COMEBACK SHOW CARNIVAL," which was simultaneously aired worldwide via Mnet (broadcast) and M2 (digital channel) at 8 PM KST.

Photo Courtesy: BELIFT LAB