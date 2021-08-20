Dylan Fraser Drops New Track 'Supersonic'

Scottish newcomer and alt-pop up-and-comer, Dylan Fraser, has dropped his new track 'Supersonic' (listen here). The track will feature on his soon to be released second EP, The World Isn't Big When You Know How It Works, out September 17th through Asylum/Atlantic.

Hot off the heels from supporting Holly Humberstone at London's Omeara on Monday evening, genre-abandoning Dylan Fraser channels industrial soundscapes on latest track drop 'Supersonic'; a song that finds the Bathgate-born artist channeling his anxieties and thought process. The track follows on from his summer releases,' I'd Rather Be Here'' and 'Nightmare', which also feature on the new EP.

The World Isn't Big When You Know How It Works EP finds Dylan Fraser team-up with his close collaborator Jonah Summerfield for production duties alongside Johan Lenox (Kanye West, Travis Scott) for string arrangements on 'Mantelpiece' and Dave Hamelin (070 Shake) for production on 'Supersonic'. Speaking about the forthcoming project upon its announcement a few months' back, Dylan said "The new EP finds me destructing experiences in my life, be that relationships, anxiety or the weight of the world. Nobody prepares you for growing up; you have to figure it out as you go, and these seven tracks are a representation of my life in real time, doing just that."

Dylan Fraser's early output is already pointing towards a skyward trajectory. Following the release of his debut EP 'The Storm' last October, the 19-year-old quickly became a talking point amongst music royalty such as Sir Elton John and Sam Smith, and made waves amongst radio vanguards: Annie Mac, Jack Saunders and Zane Lowe. The EP - now surpassing seven million streams - launched with his feverish debut 'Vipers', which later earned a sync on the FIFA 21 Soundtrack.

An artist whose creative and musical output perfectly entwine given Dylan self-directs his own artworks, most recently, he teamed-up with this year's Master's students from the Edinburgh School of Arts in his native Scotland, who each interpreted his track 'Nightmare' to produce unique creations - these are now available to view on his official website.