Dying Fetus and Cradle of Filth to Co-Headline 2025 Chaos & Carnage Tour

For the first time ever, two iconic titans of extreme metal — DYING FETUS and CRADLE OF FILTH — are joining forces to co-headline the 2025 CHAOS & CARNAGE TOUR. Joining the chaos is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: Fleshgod Apocalypse, Ne Obliviscaris, Undeath, Vomit Forth, and Corpse Pile.

Now in its sixth year, CHAOS & CARNAGE upholds its reputation for showcasing the elite of heavy music while championing the genre's future. Previous editions have seen acts such as Whitechapel, Carnifex, Suicide Silence, Cattle Decapitation, Lorna Shore, Humanity's Last Breath, Aborted, and more dominate stages nationwide; the tour has built a legacy of unforgettable performances in packed venues nationwide.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 20, at 10 AM local time. For those seeking the ultimate fan experience, VIP upgrades will be available starting Monday, January 6, at 10 AM local time, exclusively at ChaosAndCarnage.com.

Chaos & Carnage 2025 Tour Dates

4/17 - Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

4/19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

4/20 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

4/22 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

4/24 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

4/26 - San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

4/27 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues

4/29 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

5/01 - New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

5/02 - Richmond, VA @ The National

5/03 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

5/04 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

5/06 - Montreal, QC, Canada @ L'Olympia

5/07 - Toronto, ON, Canada @ Rebel

5/08 - Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

5/09 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

5/10 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom

5/12 - Wichita, KS @ Temple Live

5/14 - Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

