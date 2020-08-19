Duke Dumont Reveals the 'Nightcrawler' Official Video

The Duke Dumont & RY X - ‘Let Me Go’ (Cerrone Remix) to follow this Friday

GRAMMY-nominated and multi-Platinum artist Duke Dumont has unveiled the official video for 'Nightcrawler', the lead single from his acclaimed debut album DUALITY.



Produced by Obra House (Lil Nas - Panini, Cardi B - Press, Megan Thee Stallion - Realer) the retro stylistic video depicts two women on a mission driving through the streets of LA. The video marks the final instalment from the critically acclaimed Duality album out earlier this year. It precedes Duke's latest offering, a remix from disco legend Cerrone set for release this Friday 21st August. Acting as the latest installment to the recently announced Duality Remixed album, the Cerrone remix will feature alongside recent reworks from Purple Disco Machine, Ilyus & Barrientos, Tensnake and Franky Wah, with a host of big names still to come.



A production dynamo responsible for a stunning back catalogue that includes international chart-topping hits, multi-Grammy nominations and bumpin' Chicago-influenced underground productions, Duke is a contemporary electronic music powerhouse. He has amassed over 3 billion streams across his back-catalogue of previous anthems, scoring platinum-selling worldwide #1s with timeless records such as 'Ocean Drive'.



About Duke Dumont:



Hailing from Rayners Lane (London) now residing in Laurel Canyon (LA) , Duke Dumont was initially born deaf. With corrective surgery this directly shaped the way he interprets sounds, with tone and timbre taking precedence over linguistics, which inadvertently shaped his approach to record making. Since then, Duke defied all odds and proved that his well crafted productions either become viable hits or infectious club records, boasting billions of plays across the globe.



Topping the billing on various stages worldwide, with his DJ career starting in London, learning his craft at such iconic institutions as Fabric to Panorama Bar (Berlin) and playing some of the biggest stages from Coachella (USA) , Exit (Serbia) to Splendor In The Grass (Australia).



He has since branched out to numerous residences in Ibiza (Amnesia & Sankeys) and Las Vegas where Duke shares his philosophy; "The goal isn't for record sales, or attention-grabbing tactics. It's for producing records with longevity and soul. If my records can out live me, I can die happy."

