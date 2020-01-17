Duke Dumont Releases New Single 'Therapy'

Multi-Platinum-selling Record Maker & DJ Duke Dumont has kicked off the new year with new single 'Therapy', out now via Virgin EMI.

Listen below!

A heart on sleeve, piano-driven vocal house record, 'Therapy' injects an anthem upon ravers. It follows on from October single 'The Power', a collaboration with Moroccan-English singer-songwriter Zak Abel that has clocked up over 35 million streams worldwide.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Dumont has amassed over 2.5 billion streams across his back-catalogue of previous anthems, scoring platinum-selling UK #1 singles to timeless records such as 'Ocean Drive'.



Duke embarked on a hectic tour schedule during 2019, performing at internationally renowned festivals such as Creamfields, Ultra Korea, HARD Summer, Harbourlife and Field Day. As well as travelling across the globe, he also linked up with fellow chart-topper MK for three US shows at the tail-end of the year, in Washington DC, San Francisco and New York. Looking ahead, Duke has recently been announced to play at US premier festival Coachella 2020 as well as EDC Mexico in February.

Hailing from Rayners Lane (NW London) now residing in Laurel Canyon (LA) , Duke Dumont was initially born deaf. With corrective surgery this directly shaped the way he interprets sounds, with tone and timbre taking precedence over linguistics, which inadvertently shaped his approach to record making. Since then, Duke defied all odds and proved that his well crafted productions either become viable hits or infectious club records, boasting billions of plays across the globe.

Topping the billing on various stages worldwide, with his DJ career starting in NW London, learning his craft at such iconic institutions as Fabric (London) to Panorama Bar (Berlin) and playing some of the biggest stages from Coachella (USA) , Exit (Serbia) to Splendor In The Grass (Australia).



He has since branched out to numerous residences in Ibiza (Amnesia & Sankeys) and Las Vegas where Duke shares his philosophy; "The goal isn't for record sales, or attention-grabbing tactics. It's for producing records with longevity and soul. If my records can out live me, I can die happy"





