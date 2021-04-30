Dropkick Murphys' New Album TURN UP THAT DIAL Out Now

Dropkick Murphys' new album, Turn Up That Dial, is available today, via band-owned Born & Bred Records. Produced by Ted Hutt, Turn Up That Dial is the band's 10th full-length studio album. Turn Up That Dial is available for streaming and purchase here.

With the 11 tracks on Turn Up That Dial, Dropkick Murphys celebrate the simple pleasure of music, the relief and release from worry that comes when you "turn up that dial" and blast your troubles away.

A number of tracks from the album also have accompanying music videos: "Smash Sh*t Up" speaks for itself, capturing the thrill of recreational demolition, while "I Wish You Were Here" is a moving tribute to DKM co-lead vocalist Al Barr's late father, and "Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding" recounts a hilarious memory producer Ted Hutt shared with the band of the time The Clash guitarist swiped Ted's dessert from the fridge of a studio in the UK. "Middle Finger" features a Kes Glozier-directed video shot in London just before the band's last show prior to the pandemic, and the most recent music video, for "Queen Of Suffolk County," pairs the perfect visual as Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale.

To celebrate the release, Dropkick Murphys will return to the virtual stage tomorrow, May 1 at 8:30 PM ET / 5:30 PM PT for the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert fueled by Death Wish Coffee...and sponsored by YOU.

This streaming performance--with no in-person audience--will be simulcast worldwide via www.DKMstream.com and will feature a completely new set with songs from the band's new album, along with a variety of fan favorites, with Dropkick Murphys once again performing socially distanced on an arena-sized stage with a full LED screen.

Instead of charging for tickets to the Turn Up That Dial Album Release Party Free Live Stream Concert, the band will "pass the virtual hat" to take donations to help support their efforts to keep paying their employees, and a portion of donations will go to charity as always.

The May 1 stream follows the band's successful Dropkick Murphys St. Patrick's Day Stream 2021...Still Locked Down, which was #1 on Pollstar's Livestream chart for the week ending March 22, 2021, logging over 1 million views. Dropkick Murphys also held the #3 spot on Pollstar's "Top 2020 Livestreams" chart for last year's landmark Streaming Outta Fenway livestream, which drew more than 5.9 million viewers.

Dropkick Murphys are: Al Barr (lead vocals), Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Ken Casey (lead vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, vocals), James Lynch (guitars, vocals), Kevin Rheault (touring bassist) and Lee Forshner (touring bagpipe player).

Turn Up That Dial Track Listing:

Turn Up That Dial L-EE-B-O-Y Middle Finger Queen Of Suffolk County Mick Jones Nicked My Pudding H.B.D.M.F. Good As Gold Smash Sh*t Up Chosen Few City By The Sea I Wish You Were Here

For more information on Dropkick Murphys, visit: www.dropkickmurphys.com.

Photo credit: Ken Susi