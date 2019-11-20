Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album THE UNRAVELING

Drive-By Truckers have announced the release of their much-anticipated new album. THE UNRAVELING arrives via ATO Records on Friday, January 31, 2020. THE UNRAVELING is heralded by today's premiere of the bracing new single, "Armageddon's Back In Town," available now for streaming and download. The track is joined by an official lyric video streaming now. Digital and physical pre-orders are now available.

Drive-By Truckers' 12th studio album and first new LP in more than three years - the longest gap between new DBT albums - THE UNRAVELING was recorded at the legendary Sam Phillips Recording Service in Memphis, TN by GRAMMY® Award-winning engineer Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price) and longtime DBT producer David Barbe. Co-founding singer/songwriter/guitarists Mike Cooley and Patterson Hood both spent much of the time prior doing battle with deep pools of writer's block. "How do you put these day to day things we're all living through into the form of a song that we (much less anybody else) would ever want to listen to?" says Hood. "How do you write about the daily absurdities when you can't even wrap your head around them in the first place? I think our response was to focus at the core emotional level. More heart and less cerebral perhaps."

The songs that eventually emerged are among Drive-By Truckers' most direct and pointedly provocative, tackling the myriad horrors of our new normal through sincere emotion and unbridled heart. Indeed, "Armageddon's Back in Town" takes a whirlwind joyride through the whiplash of events we collectively deal with each day while the concluding "Awaiting Resurrection" dives headfirst into the despair and pain roiled up by these troubled times.

"The past three-and-a-half years were among the most tumultuous our country has ever seen," says Hood, "and the duality between the generally positive STATE OF AFFAIRS within our band while watching so many things we care about being decimated and destroyed all around us informed the writing of this album to the core.

"While a quick glance might imply that we're picking up where 2016's AMERICAN BAND album left off, the differences are as telling as the similarities. If THE LAST ONE was a warning shot hinting at a coming storm, this one was written in the wreckage and aftermath. I've always said that all of our records are political but I've also said that 'politics is personal'. With that in mind, this album is especially personal."

The remarkable songcraft found on THE UNRAVELING receives much of its musical muscle from the sheer strength of the current Drive-By Truckers line-up, with Hood and Cooley joined by bassist Matt Patton, keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Jay Gonzalez, and drummer Brad Morgan - together, the longest-lasting iteration in the band's almost 25-year history. The LP also features a number of special guests, including The Shins' Patti King, violinist/string arranger Kyleen King (Brandi Carlile), and North Mississippi All-Stars' Cody Dickinson, who contributes electric washboard to the strikingly direct "Babies In Cages."

Hailed by Stereogum as "perhaps the greatest extant American rock and roll band," Drive-By Truckers will mark THE UNRAVELING with an epic world tour, to be announced soon. In the meantime, the band is set for a series of upcoming live dates, including a two-night-stand at Englewood, CO's Gothic Theatre (January 17-18) and the annual HeAthen's Homecoming, a three-night extravaganza marking the 26th anniversary of Hood's first visit to Athens, GA's world famous 40 Watt Club (February 13-15). In addition, both Hood and Cooley will spend December traveling on solo concert tours. For updates and ticket information, please visit the official Drive-By Truckers tour page.

DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS ON TOUR 2020

JANUARY

16 - Boulder, CO - FOX Theater

17 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

18 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

FEBRUARY

13 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

14 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

15 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club

18 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

19 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater

21 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

22 - Boston, MA - Somerville Theatre

23 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall

27 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

28 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

29 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

MARCH

20 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

22 - Arcata, CA - Van Duzer Theatre

24 - Petaluma, CA - Mystic Theatre

26 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent Theater

28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

31 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

APRIL

2 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

3 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

4 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

16 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

17 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

18 - Charleston, NC - High Water Festival *

21 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat

23 - Lexington, KY - Manchester Music Hall

24 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

25 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

27 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl Music Hall

28 - Orlando, FL - The Plaza Live

29 - Ponte Vedra Beach, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

MAY

1 - Birmingham, AL - Iron City

2 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees *

JUNE

1 - Raalte, NL - Ribs and Blues

3 - Dublin, IE - Vicar Street

5 - Leeds, UK - Irish Centre

6 - London, UK - O2 Forum

7 - Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

8 - Antwerp, BE - De Roma

9 - Koln, DE - Kantine

11 - Berlin, DE - Kesselhaus

12 - Copenhagen, DK - Amager Bio

13 - Stockholm, SE - Sthlm Americana *

14 - Oslo, NO - Rockefeller

15 - Arhaus, DK - Train

* FESTIVAL PERFORMANCE





