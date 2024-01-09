Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Release 'Strangers No More: The Worktapes' EP

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release Strangers No More: The Worktapes – an EP that features acoustic versions of select tracks from their ninth full-length studio album Strangers No More (June 2023).

Recorded on an old 80's tape machine by Holcomb and his longtime Production Manager and Engineer Thomas Dulin, the stripped-down versions show the bones of what have become some of the band's most popular tunes – stream via your preferred DSP HERE.

The journey from writing a song to making a record is always magic to me. I wanted to let you guys hear what these songs off ‘Strangers No More' felt like when they came right out of the oven. I always write just me and a guitar, or a friend and a couple guitars. Here are the songs off ‘Strangers No More' just like they were the day they were written. As you can see, they often evolved into something quite different than they were originally conceived.

For “Find Your People” for instance, what started as a quiet ballad about the gift of friendship grew into a stomp and holler folk anthem. This evolution is one of the beautiful things about record making. But I always love the way the songs feel at the very beginning, raw, unplugged, full of youth and energy and angst. I hope you enjoy this “Worktapes” project. It's a peek behind the curtain that I am thrilled to share with you all. Recorded using an old 80's tape machine, much like many of my favorite old records. - Drew Holcomb

Since the release of Strangers No More – an album that celebrates community, collaboration, and a love for contemporary American Roots music – Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors have been going non-stop. They returned to Bonnaroo last Spring before spending the summer as direct support for Darius Rucker.

In July the band performed their #1 Americana Single “Find Your People” on CBS Saturday Morning along with “All the Money in the World” and “Fly.” They spent the fall headlining dates throughout the US, made their first ever appearance on Live with Kelly & Mark in October and spent November on tour with The Head and The Heart.

On Thanksgiving Day, the band joined Cher, Jon Batiste, Brandy, Pentatonix, and more to make their Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debut – performing on Solo Stove's “Igniting Memories” float. Then on December 26th Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors capped off the year with a return to Live with Kelly & Mark to perform “Dance With Everybody.”

The band has already announced tour dates through May 2024 and Holcomb will be heading to the UK and EU for a short solo tour later this month. In February 2024 Holcomb will be joining his wife Ellie Holcomb for their Feels Like Home tour. All confirmed dates are below.

Confirmed Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors Tour Dates Below:

Jan. 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands at Paradiso+

Jan. 26 in London, UK at The Garage+

Jan. 27 in Manchester, UK at Band on the Wall+

Jan. 28 in Glasgow, UK at Celtic Connections+

Feb. 14 in Greenville, SC at Peace Center Concert Hall%

Feb. 15 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%

Feb. 16 in Durham, NC at Carolina Theatre%

Feb. 17 in Charleston, SC at Charleston Music Hall%

Feb. 19 in Greeneville, TN at Niswonger Performing Arts Center%

Feb. 20 in York, PA at Appell Center for the Performing Arts%

Feb. 21 in Morgantown, WV at The Metropolitan Theatre%

Feb. 22 in Rocky Mount, VA at Harvester Performance Center%

Feb. 24 in Lakeland, FL at Polk Theatre%

Feb. 25 in Jacksonville, FL at Florida Theatre%

Feb. 27 in Auburn, AL at Jay and Susie Gogue Performing Arts Center%

Feb. 28 in Huntsville, AL at Von Braun Center - Mars Music Hall%

Feb. 29 in Winfield, AL at The Pastime Theatre%

April. 3 in Lexington, KY at Manchester Music Hall

April 4 in Knoxville, TN at The Mill & Mine

April 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Eastern

April 6 in Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore Charlotte

April 9 in Wilmington, NC at Greenfield Amphitheater

April 10 in Washington, DC at 9:30 Club

April 11 in Fairfield, CT at The Warehouse at FTC

April 12 in New York, NY at The Bowery Ballroom

April 14 in Bethlehem, PA at Musikfest Café

April 15 in Columbus, OH at Newport Music Hall

April 16 in Milwaukee, WI at Turner Hall Ballroom

April 18 in Chicago, IL at House of Blues

April 19 in St. Louis, MO at The Hawthorn

April 21 in Miramar Beach, FL at Moon Crush Music Festival

April 25 in Austin, TX at Scoot Inn

April 26 in Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall

April 27 in Dallas, TX at Longhorn Ballroom

April 28 in Oklahoma City, OK at Tower Theatre

April 30 in Kansas City, MO at Knuckleheads Saloon

May 1 in Omaha, NE at Slowdown

May 3 in Denver, CO at Summit Music Hall

May 4 in Salt Lake City, UT at The Commonwealth Room

May 6 in Portland, OR at Revolution Hall

May 7 in Seattle, WA at Neptune Theatre

May 9 in San Francisco, CA at The Fillmore

May 11 in Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

May 12 in Solana Beach, CA at Belly Up Tavern

May 14 in Tucson, AZ at Rialto Theatre

May 17 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

May 18 in Nashville, TN at The Ryman

+Drew Holcomb Solo Shows

%Drew & Ellie Shows