Dreamers Debut 'Wallow in It' EP

The EP is now available on streaming platforms.

Mar. 17, 2023  

LA-based band DREAMERS release their new seven-track EP, Wallow In It featuring the title track co-written by DREAMERS' Nick Wold, Pete Nappi (GAYLE, 5SOS) and Elijah Noll (5SOS, Poutyface) and produced by Pete Nappi and Lucky West.

"Sometimes, when I'm feeling down, and someone tries to cheer me up, I don't want to be cheered up," says Wold of the title track. "Sometimes I just wanna dwell in my sadness, sinking down into it and feeling it as deeply as I can. There's something sweet about the sensation, like I'm soaking in pure life, wrapping myself in a blanket of melancholy.

The verses in the song wax poetic about the beauty of sweet sorrow and warding off friends' attempts to make me smile and be happy. Don't you ever just wanna listen to a sad, sad song and feel that feeling deeper and deeper? I often find that sadness motivates me to be a better person and do good things for the world."

The EP lands in the wake of the fan favorite "Robbery" [feat. Sueco]. With glossy eighties dancefloor-ready energy, the track has over 2.5 million Spotify streams to date.

From clubs and arenas to festivals, including Lollapalooza, Bumbershoot, Firefly, Reading and Leeds, Los Angeles-via-Brooklyn band DREAMERS (Nick Wold and Nelson) have shared stages with the likes of X Ambassadors, The 1975, Bleachers, Atlas Genius, Catfish and The Bottlemen, and Weezer while garnering coverage from FADER, Entertainment Weekly and Paste, among others, and performing on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

In 2016, the band released their debut full-length album This Album Does Not Exist, featuring the top 10 Alternative radio hit, the electro-sprinkled pop gem "Sweet Disaster." Three other songs also charted nationally: the '90s throwback "Drugs," the crooning "Wolves (You Got Me)," and the soulful, brisk power-pop of their single "Painkiller."

In 2019 released LAUNCH FLY LAND, their second full-length album that spawned the top 10 alternative radio hit "Die Happy." In 2020, the band released two more alternative radio hits: Heat Seeker" ft. grandson, which was featured in Spotify's Rock This Presents..Best Rock Songs of 2020, and the dark-pop love song "True Crime" ft. DeathByRomy.

In 2021, the band came back with yet another collaboration: DREAMERS teamed up with legendary rapper Big Boi and UPSAHL for "Palm Reader," off their EP of the same name, which also got the remix treatment by legendary rock band All Time Low.

In 2022, the band released infectiously catchy "Black Confetti," and "Body Language" ft. Kiiara as well as the summer banger "Robbery" with Sueco. DREAMERS closed out the year with the two-track release "Internet Junkie" and "Betting On A Good Time" and two successful tours: the No More Bad Days tour with The Score followed by the "Cameras & Coastlines" tour with Smallpools.

Listen to the new EP here:



