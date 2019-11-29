Downes Braide Association's LIVE IN ENGLAND is Out Now

Downes Braide Association (DBA) Live In England a 2CD/DVD Box set Out Now via Cherry Red Records. A double-vinyl edition will be released on 14th February. The album features stunning artwork by the legendary Roger Dean.

To coincide with the vinyl release of Live in England, DBA will be on stage once again at Trading Boundaries on 14th February. As the show is close to selling out, the band has added a second show on 15th February. These intimate gigs are totally unique. Joining Geoff Downes and Chris Braide this time around will be guitarist Dave Bainbridge (Iona, Lifesigns), together with bass player Andy Hodge and David Longdon (Big Big Train) and the show will again be narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock.

For full information and to book tickets please visit

www.tradingboundariesmusic.com or contact the box office on 01825 790200

Live In England, the fourth album release by the duo Geoff Downes and Chris Braide, is their first live album, recorded at their first ever concert at Trading Boundaries, East Sussex, on 28th

September 2108. Whilst DBA was conceived as a studio project, the concert was a great success and features material from the DBA albums Suburban Ghosts (2015) and Skyscraper Souls (2017) together with tracks from Geoff Downes' time with Buggles and Asia. You can watch live footage of Lighthouse here: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OIGclE4uWHc&feature=youtu.be

The line-up for the Live In England album was the same as for the new live shows in Feb 2020 apart from featuring David Colquhoun on guitars.

Geoff Downes commented: 'It was a most memorable evening, last September, at the iconic Trading Boundaries venue and we believe we have managed to capture the magic of the whole

night. Chris and I were supported by some amazing musicians - Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun, David Longdon and narrated by Barney Ashton Bullock. As well as songs from our albums we have added some extra special treats and we hope it gives a rare insight into the special songwriting and production relationship Chris and I have developed over the last decade on the journey that is DBA.

'We sincerely hope you enjoy the music with us, from this very special occasion, in a raw and live setting, and we thank you for all your support."

Chris Braide says: 'After many requests for DBA to perform live, Geoff and myself, along with the excellent musicianship of Andy Hodge, Dave Colquhoun, David Longdon and Barney Ashton Bullock, finally took to the stage for the first time at the stunning Trading Boundaries. It was a wonderful evening surrounded by friends and the beautiful English countryside and this live album is a great document of that magical evening and encapsulates what DBA is all about.'

The full track-listing is:

CD1

Prelude

Skyscraper Souls

Machinery Of Fate

Live Twice

Vanity

Suburban Ghosts

Bolero / Video Killed The Radio Star

Glacier Girl

Angel On Your Shoulder

CD2

Tomorrow

Lighthouse

Skin Deep

Darker Times

Finale

Heat Of The Moment

The Smile Has Left Your Eyes

Dreaming Of England

Downes Braide Association: Live In England is Out Now - order from Cherry Red Records here https://geni.us/DBAlive

A vinyl edition of the live album is scheduled for release on 14th February 2020.





