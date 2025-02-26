Double Wish Share New Single 'Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Orange County-based dark-sunshine-pop duo, Double Wish, the project of Adam Sabolick and Philippe Andre, have shared their new single "Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)". The track comes as the final advance cut from forthcoming EP, Deeper Ecstasy which is out this Friday, February 28 via Hit the North Records. The new single follows earlier tracks, "Aeroplane" (ft. ARK IDENTITY) and "Soft Skin" which found support at Stereogum, Northern Transmissions, Paste Magazine and more. The band has also announced a new show at The Constellation Room, Santa Ana on April 17 – tickets here.

The new music follows 2023’s Light Split Sparkle EP and 2024’s Universe Sometimes – it acts as a final precursor to a debut album which is to follow later in 2025. Across both previous EP releases, the band has received widespread press support from the likes of Stereogum, Paste Magazine, Under the Radar Magazine, FLOOD and Brooklyn Vegan as well as radio support from KEXP, KCRW, WRUW and more. Deeper Ecstasy looks to further lay the foundation for Double Wish ahead of their debut album release.

Speaking about the new single, Sabolick says: "'Seatbelt' is a song about the space between isolation and connection—the tension between being alone and being with others in a way that feels real and meaningful. It's about navigating that paradox where, even with all the ways the internet and social media bring us together, there's still this undercurrent of loneliness that creeps in. It’s something everyone feels at some point. For me, this song is a response to that, an attempt to transcend it, to find those moments of deeper ecstasy, where everything feels rich and alive. The lyric "deeper ecstasy" is what I want out of life—those real, visceral connections with people, with experiences, with the world. It's a feeling I hope everyone can tap into, no matter how ephemeral."

Sonically, "Seatbelt (Deeper Ecstasy)" is a kaleidoscope of influences. The drum beat carries a trip-hop vibe, a dusty memory of Massive Attack or something similar. The verses are restrained and introspective, and that leaves room for the chorus to explode, to be big in a way that feels cathartic. "We worked in some 808 hits that really bring the chorus to life, giving it that weight, momentum, and groove," says Sabolick.

The outro flips the narrative. It’s the resolution to all the tension of the first part of the song—this wild optimism that emerges from isolation. "It’s almost like a sonic blast into space," he continues. "You know that feeling when you're really stoned and time feels like it’s stretching, like you’re moving a thousand miles an hour or on some kind of rollercoaster? That sense of butterflies, of being weightless. That’s what the outro feels like. Layers of voices, brass pads, this soaring arpeggio that’s kind of like a glittering casino soundscape, all built around a thumping kick drum that edges into something almost techno."

2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Double Wish. Looking to capitalize on a string of successful EPs, the band will be touring extensively throughout 2025 around the release of their forthcoming Deeper Ecstasy EP and the following debut album.

Photo credit: Lauryn and Taylor Alvarez

Comments