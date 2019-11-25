Dossa & Locuzzed Release Sophomore LP RESONATE

Dossa & Locuzzed have finally unleashed their debut album 'Resonate' on Viper Recordings and it was well worth the wait. Their blend of jazzy, instrumental heavy drum & bass which still features a tinge of heaviness has taken the drum & bass world by its ears.

On the LP, they've drawn for tracks oozing with danceability whilst still peddling the high levels of musicality, something which ensured they came under the radar of 15-year strong imprint Viper Recordings. Its label head Futurebound, known for curating one of the most imperative catalogues in drum & bass, became aware of the Viennese duo after their releases landed in the Viper demo box. Having made their presence known within one of the drum & bass hotspots, Austria, they soon gained international attention, primarily through their diverse DJ selections and high-quality music production.

Already dropped onto their growing fan base, tracks like 'Blinded' ft. Path Edison, 'Starship', 'Tha Bird' alongside the legendary DJ Marky, 'Get Nasty', 'My Love' with close friend Misses U and 'Shag' have underpinned the arsenal of releases which have been unveiled by Dossa & Locuzzed, whilst highlighting the LP's undeniable musicianship. New additions include the sublime sounds of 'Sandbox', the rising synth stabs of 'Stella', accompanied by the vocals of Pat Fulgoni and the jaunty, bass-heavy muses of 'Brainfunk', all providing the Dossa & Locuzzed signature, with an added versatility. Meanwhile, the darker snaps of records like 'Larry' and 'Dewey' add a moodier undertow. The sweeping percussive layers of 'Sunset' and the upbeat anthemic rises of 'Off Course' help to bring together a colour reel of Dossa & Locuzzed's repertoire and 'Take My Hand' is the perfect cut to epitomise what the duo represents as a pair. They make club music which equally translates for home sound systems.

Their art has proven accessible for a wide audience and Viper Recordings have capitalised on this, providing another massive delivery for their back catalogue; the success of 'Resonate' will only underpin this fact. From their first single on Viper, 'Resonate' and its achievements were always on the horizon. And now, it's time to immerse yourself in its world.





