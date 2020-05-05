Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere Music Video For Single 'Living Like This'

Don't Believe In Ghosts premiere their newest music video adventure for their single "Living Like This".

"This video took on an entirely new life as I was editing it in quarantine. As you'll clearly see when you watch, we put a lot of time and effort into all the details... it was almost eerie how much of it reflected what was coming just weeks after filming.' Steven Nathan says when describing the making of the "Living Like This" video.

Don't Believe in Ghosts has built a reputation for colorful and thought provoking videos. Each one produced and put together by the band, directed by singer Steven Nathan along with a group of their creative friends. We like to create new worlds each time, have a little fun with reality" Steven says. This time is no different and this video certainly has a lot to see and think about.

A compelling state-of-the art indie pop band with an eclectic New York City sound. Don't Believe in Ghosts, led by singer/producer and writer Steven Nathan, rose from his home studio in 2017. The band is rounded out by Dan DelVecchio on Guitar, Alex Goumas on Bass, and Ken Yang on Drums.

Don't Believe In Ghosts teamed up with 8-time Grammy-winning mixer Ken Lewis for their single "Don't Wake Me Up". The song's video featured famed comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried. "Don't Wake Me Up" earned more than one million retail and radio plays. In 2019 Don't Believe In Ghosts sold out their first headlining show at New York City's Bowery Ballroom. In the summer of 2019, the band embarked on their first U.S. tour.

"Don't give energy to the ghosts of your past." Says Steven Nathan when describing the meaning behind the bands' name. "Worrying about what other people may think can be draining and debilitating." Don't Believe In Ghosts amplifies this theme throughout their music.

Along with the release of their first EP as well as their debut LP Give It Meaning, the band has released multiple self produced videos gaining even further exposure including features on 'Ink Master', VEVO as well as song features in the US OPEN and many TV show placements from 'Ink Master',Nat Geo, Travel Channel to MTV.

Having already scored their first #1 song for three weeks in a row on WKRO in KY, the band has also been heard across the country on Mediabase stations like KPOI (Hawaii), WSFS (Miami), WWYY (Allentown), WXFX (Montgomery), KBZT (San Diego), KPNT (St. Louis), KRZQ (Reno NV), KTCL (Denver), WHBC (Canton, OH), WKQX (Chicago). In addition Don't Believe In Ghosts had one of the most played songs at College radio in 2018 with their single "Slow Down".





