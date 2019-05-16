Don't Believe In Ghosts Premiere Brand New Single THE CHASE

Don't Believe In Ghosts certainly believes in releasing new music. This week the NYC based Indie, Alt, pop band premiered their brand new single "The Chase" to a sold out audience at NYC's Bowery Electric. This is the bands second new single this year following "Don't Wake Me UP," which saw the band debut at #2 on the All Access Retail radio chart and a video that featured comedic actor Gilbert Gottfried.

When describing "The Chase" lead singer Steven Nathan says "The kick drum is mostly a hand banging on the back of an acoustic guitar. The snare is a combination of many things found around the studio including the crushing of a poland spring bottle, the swooshes were made from recording water in the sink and the lead synth line is actually me singing and then turned into a synth. Everything about this one is real."

Don't Believe In Ghosts kicked off 2019 by selling out their first ever headline show at NYC's iconic Bowery Ballroom and the band will be returning on Friday June 14th. The band will continue to release new singles and videos every other month in the lead up to the release of their next full length album at the end of this year.

Formed in 2016 by singer Steven Nathan, Don't Believe In Ghosts unique blend of eclectic and experimental rock based music contains a modern alternative and indie pop twist and has been consistently building momentum.

Along with the release of their first EP as well as their debut LP Give It Meaning, the band has released multiple self produced videos gaining even further exposure including features on VEVOas well as song features in the US OPEN and many TV show placements from Nat Geo, Travel Channel to MTV.

Having already scored their first #1 song for three weeks in a row on WKRO in KY, the band has also been heard across the country on Mediabase stations like KPOI (Hawaii), WSFS (Miami), WWYY (Allentown), WXFX (Montgomery), KBZT (San Diego), KPNT (St. Louis), KRZQ (Reno NV), KTCL (Denver), WHBC (Canton, OH), WKQX (Chicago). In addition Don't Believe In Ghosts had one of the most played songs at College radio in 2018 with their single "Slow Down".

The band, consisting of Steven Nathan on vocals, Dan DelVecchio on Guitar, Alex Goumas on Bass and Ken Yang on Drums has it's eyes set on touring this Spring and releasing multiple singles and videos before the release of the next full length album.





