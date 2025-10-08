Don West Postpones U.S. Headling Tour Due to Illness

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This week, rising Australian soul singer-songwriter Don West announced he was postponing his highly anticipated US tour due to illness. The news came on the eve of the Austin City Limits appearance and national tour set for later this month, including sold-out shows in New York and LA.

In a statement, West commented on the decision, noting the health issues that came up while on tour. "I've been in hospital since I landed back in Australia and the doctors have advised that I need to remain in their care a little while longer. So unfortunately, I won't be making it to America."

He continued: "Fear not - I will make a full recovery very soon and I cannot wait to get to the USA and beyond. My team will begin working on new dates for 2026 that I’ll make sure to share as soon as possible. All tickets to this tour will be refunded at the point of purchase."

Next month, West will still release his debut album titled GIVE ME ALL YOUR LOVE. He has also released a new single, “Never Love”. The song follows singles “Give Me All Your Love,” “Julia” and “Send It Back” and is the latest taste of what’s to come on the album. Listen to it below.

Co-written by Don West and Nathan Hawes (Kesmar, Surely Shirley, Lazywax) and produced entirely by Hawes, West says the album is about “love and sex, heartbreak and pining. It’s a window into my experience and mindset at the time of writing the record.”

In the past year, West's audience has grown to 3.4 million monthly listeners on Spotify and recently sold out two Australian tours in the last 12 months. He also completed a leg of performances in Europe, including sold-out London and Paris shows and multiple festival slots.

Photo credit: Max McKeith