Don Lifted Unveils Latest Single 'The Rope'

Today, Memphis-based genre-defying multihyphenate Don Lifted unveils latest single and music video "The Rope" via Fat Possum Records.

Of the release, Don Lifted shared, "The Rope represents planting a flag for me. It's written from a sense of sureness in the fact of my reality and my abilities. I view it as a rare moment of hyper confidence and aggression while recording my album 325i. The record highlights my fortitude as an artist, and as a person who has drastically innovated and greatly contributed to the environment that I came up in."

Working in tandem as brothers, "The Rope" was directed by Martin Matthews and edited by Don Lifted (aka Lawrence Matthews). The accompanying visual perfectly complements the single's eerie nature and ethereal vulnerability. Viewers join Don Lifted on a dark journey, as he attempts to navigate his path to success amid outside forces trying to bring him down.

The single follows on the heels of his album 325i released in October 2021. Recorded in 2020, the album encapsulates reckoning with movement versus stagnancy, questioning of direction, and embrace of detours. Through hauntingly atmospheric R&B beats, stinging guitar, and dexterous flow, Don Lifted bridges indie and hip-hop creating an unprecedented sound.

Watch the new music video here:

The multi-disciplinary maverick is also set to take stage at SXSW this Thursday, March 17th. The show will take place at SXSW's Hotel Vegas stage at 7:50pm ET. See full list of upcoming appearances below:

Upcoming Concerts

3/17 - Austin, TX (SXSW) - Hotel Vegas @ 7:50 PM

3/18 - Austin, TX (SXSW) - Aces High x Minor Figures @ 6:00 PM

3/26 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Fest

4/16 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

