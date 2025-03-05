Doechii Shares Early Song 'Anxiety' Following Fan Demand

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After her win for Best Rap Album for Alligator Bites Never Heal at the GRAMMY Awards, Doechii takes a look back at the earliest days of her career with the release of a new version of “Anxiety” – a song that she originally recorded in her bedroom for her 2019 self-released mixtape, Coven Music Sessions.

The original version of “Anxiety” was never released to DSPs, so with fans asking that it finally be released, Doechii decided to re-record her vocals. Released via Top Dawg Entertainment / Capitol Records, “Anxiety” is now available to stream below.

The reaction was extraordinary when she teased the release of “Anxiety” last week. With over 80,000 TikTok creates in 24 hours and over 650,000 views over the weekend, the video has jumped from 200,000 to 2.7 million views in little over a week and elicited thousands of comments from fans who were able to relate to the song’s subject matter.

“Denial is a River,” Doechii’s new single, is included along with “Anxiety.” The track is from Alligator Bites Never Heal, which came in at No. 1 on Rolling Stone’s list of “The 20 Best Hip-Hop Albums of 2024” and placed in the top 10 of their overall “Best Albums of 2024” tally. Critics at NPR, Paste, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum and UPROXX also hailed Alligator Bites Never Heal as one of 2024’s best albums. Listen HERE.

Doechii supported the mixtape with the sold-out Alligator Bites Never Heal The Tour, which brought her to the U.S., Europe and the UK. In December, she performed “Denial is a River” and “Boiled Peanuts” on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” did a Tiny Desk Concert on NPR Music, accepted the Hip-Hop Disrupter award at Variety’s eighth annual Hitmakers celebration and visited the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles for a discussion of Alligator Bites Never Heal and a special performance. As he introduced Doechii at the museum, Killer Mike hailed her as “an artist who I feel is the present, the future – and who’s going to change music forever.”

Photo Credit: John Jay

