Doechii Releases Her First Single of 2023 'What It Is (Block Boy)'

Breakout star Doechii releases the new single "What It Is (Block Boy)" featuring rapper Kodak Black via Top Dawg / Capitol Records.

A recent recipient of Billboard's prestigious Women in Music Rising Star award, (previously bestowed upon Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Nicki Minaj), the single is her first release of 2023. For the song she links with fellow Floridian, Grammy-nominated rapper Kodak Black for her first-ever collaboration with a male artist.

"This song is a fusion of nostalgia and pop vibes," says Doechii. "I feel like I'm showing off a side of my vocal range with this one that my fans haven't really seen yet. I love using the old samples of "No Scrubs" and "Some Cut" to mix in some playful energy as well.

"What it is hoe, what's up? Every good girl needs a little thug," Doechii sings on the chorus over bouncy beats and brisk piano. "Every block boy needs a little love." Her collaborator, fresh from the success of platinum-selling hit "Super Gremlin," then steps up for a verse, and the back-and-forth is sweet, street, authentic and unbalanced devotion.

"What It Is (Block Boy)" arrives on the heels of a breakthrough 2022 for Doechii that delivered tracks like "Stressed,""Crazy," "Persuasive" (Doechii's solo version and one featuring SZA), and "Pro Freak" with Fatman Scoop and Smino as well as an LA Times cover story, a Colors performance, a gig modeling Balenciaga and Adidas for the Vogue World Runway Show, and mentions in 2022 "best of" lists for publications like Rolling Stone, Vulture, and Complex, among others.

Doechii was recognized by the industry for her achievements with a nomination for Push Performance of the Year at the 2022 MTV VMAs and Best New Artist at the 2022 Soul Train Music Awards. She also made her late-night TV debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performed at the 2022 BET Awards, and took the stage at Billboard's Women In Music event in February where she belted out "Persuasive" and "Crazy."

With "What It Is (Block Boy)" featuring Kodak Black, Doechii begins an exciting new era with a slate of Doechii's unique art still to come.

Listen to the new single here:

About Doechii

The up-and-comer has quickly cemented her place as one of hip-hop's most thrilling new stars since the release of her unwaveringly original EPs-2020's Oh the Places You'll Go, featuring the viral smash "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake," and 2021's BRA-LESS. In 2022 the Doechii came out swinging, chosen as an XXL Freshman and tapped as an 'Artist to Watch' in Rolling Stone, NPR, Vulture, Complex, Uproxx, Pigeons and Planes, FADER, and more.

Doechii was also chosen as the RADAR US Cover Artist at Spotify; the VEVO DSCVR Artist for June; the BET Artist of the Month; MTV's Push Artist for July; and Billboard crowned her both 'Artist of the Month' and a 'Queer Game-Changer.'

Photo Credit Samuel Valdivia