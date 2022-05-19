Doe Paoro Shares 'Phases' From 'Divine Surrendering' EP

Today, acclaimed musician Doe Paoro (born Sonia Kreitzer) shares "Phases," first premiered via Ghettoblaster, and the newest offering from her upcoming EP, Divine Surrendering, out June 10.

Having spent much of the last year deep in the Costa Rican jungle, both exploring ways that music could activate deeper consciousness and seeking an escape from the paradoxically congested and isolated existence of life in a big city, Divine Surrendering allows Paoro and the listener to explore healing worlds beyond.

Today's gleaming track addresses nature directly, speaking to the moon as if it were a nurturing parent, continuing the quest for growth and acceptance. "If I were like you/ I would trust that I would be/ New again," she sings, with radiating synths and softly shifting rhythms backing her cries.

Paoro expands, "'Phases' was born from a poem I wrote years ago with the line, 'Tiny moon, show me how to be graceful with my phases.' I am a bit obsessed with the moon and always have been. This tender grandmother in the sky that has felt like a friend throughout some of my loneliest moments. This song specifically, and really the whole EP, is me trying to embrace impermanence."

By deepening her connection with rituals like sound baths, psilocybin ceremonies, and the healing power of music, Paoro's latest work allowed her to entrust in music's potential to be a wellspring of uplift in the midst of gossamer beauty. Like the rebirth Paoro experienced in her own journey, the EP finds comfort in a constant sense of newness, growth, and transformation.

Throughout Divine Surrendering - a healing ceremony in EP form - Paoro returns to grand humility, harnessing her strength by losing the self, tapping into something immense and drawing the listener to that same place.

"It's all about learning to trust life, to trust the medicine of life, to remember that we really don't know anything!" she says. While her music had always incorporated an ethereal, transcendental quality, Divine Surrendering owns up to its title, pushing past the personal and into an immeasurable depth.

Sonia Kreitzer is a singer, songwriter, and sound healer who performs under the name Doe Paoro (ANTI- Records) and lives between Costa Rica and Los Angeles. She has written songs for artists such as Peter Bjorn and John, Monogem, and Chris Ayers. Other artist collaborations include work with Justin Vernon, Son Little, and RAC.

Her songs have amassed over 25 million streams across digital platforms and been featured in shows like HBO's Girls, SyFy's Being Human, ABC's Secrets and Lies, and more. She also records guided meditations which have been featured on both Apple Music and InsightTimer. Sonia grew up in Syracuse, New York and has studied music over the years in India, specifically learning Tibetan Opera singing. She comes from a family of healers and is interested in music as a healing modality.

When not on tour, she facilitates soundbaths, singing and yoga retreats, and music for ceremonial spaces. She is the creator of Activating the Voice, an online course and workshop series that is dedicated to empowering the voice and tending to vocal-centered trauma through singing.

Listen to the new single here: