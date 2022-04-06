Dälek Release 'A Heretic's Influence' with TOOL's Adam Jones

Dälek share a third single and accompanying video from the duo's forthcoming album, Precipice (April 29, Ipecac Recordings), with today's release of "A Heretic's Inheritance."

"The core of this was built by myself, Mike Manteca, and Joshua Booth," explains Will Brooks, aka MC Dälek. "I ain't big on features on Dälek albums ... but this one is different. Listening to the rough of this joint late night, I knew who's sound would work perfectly. We'd talked about doing something together for a minute now. It begins with this. Peace to my brother Adam Jones from the legendary TOOL for adding another dimension to this piece. His guitars and synths say all the things I couldn't say with my voice, so they got their own section to truly sing on in the final mix. I am humbled to have you on this joint fam, and love how seamlessly your sound fits in our sonic world!"

"I've been a fan of Dälek since they joined us on our 2010 tour," explains TOOL's Adam Jones. "Working together was something we'd thrown around in the past so when Will came to me with 'A Heretic's Inheritance' I, of course, instantly said yes and began sharing ideas with him within a couple of days."

The track, and the Mikel Elam/Paul Romano created video, serve as the last preview of the 10-track album that Stereogum described as "built on boom-bap drums" with "smeary electronic sounds all over it" and Brooklyn Vegan said "finds their classic, influential sound in fine form." and has already seen the band featured on the cover of France's New Noise Magazine.

The band previously released the singles and videos for "Decimation (Dis Nation)" and "Boycott." Album pre-orders are available now, with the collection available on limited-edition 2LP gold vinyl, as well as a standard 2LP silver vinyl. The Precipice album cover was created by Paul Romano (Mastodon, Withered) with interior packaging featuring the art of afrofuturist painter, Mikel Elam.

"Precipice was a completely different record pre-pandemic," Brooks explains. "We had been working on the sketch of what the album was going to be at the end of 2019. I think me and (Mike) Manteca had narrowed it down to 17 joints out of the 46 or so that we had started with. Me and Joshua Booth had taken the 17 and really fleshed out the joints. The idea was to bounce them back to Mike and then arrange write lyrics. 2020 obviously had different plans for everybody. We basically put everything on hold. I ended up doing the MEDITATIONS series that year on my own. I think the catharsis of that projects, its rawness, the pandemic, all the death, the social upheaval, everything that went down... when I went back and listened to what we had down... it just wasn't right anymore, it wasn't strong enough, it wasn't heavy enough, it wasn't angry enough. It just didn't say what I needed it to say."

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 27 Nantes, France WNWH Festival/ Stereolux

May 28 Verona, Italy Colorificio Kroen

June 1 Tourcoing, France Le Grand Mix (Tickets)

June 2 Strasbourg, France La Grenze

June 3 Dijon, France Un Singe en Hiver

June 4 Brussels, Belgium Magasin 4

June 5 Ottensheim, Austria Alter Bauhof Ottensheim

June 6 Vienna, Austria Werk

June 7 Prague, Czech Republic Fuchs 2

June 9 Preston, UK The Ferret

June 10 London, UK Electrowerkz

June 11 Birmingham, UK Centrala

June 12 Manchester, UK White Hotel

June 13 Newcastle, UK Cluny

June 14 Bristol, UK The Lanes

June 16 Glasgow, UK Bloc+