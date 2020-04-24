Dissident Unveils ENFILADE EP

The newest addition to the plethora of talent that can be found on Inperspective Records is the ethereal and impactful sound of Dissident. The Russian born DJ and producer has an eclectic style encompassing 'post-dubstep' sounds and classic techy breakbeats. With an already impressive discography of 9 albums, a multitude of singles and EP's, releasing on labels such as Hospital, Dispatch and Offshore, Dissident sets to make even bigger waves with his new 'Enfilade' EP, making an exciting addition to the Inperspective family.





Setting the tone of the EP is 'Eclipse Corridor' featuring the transcendental vocals of Ruth Cory. The hauntingly smooth vocal is her impressive debut onto Inperspective and sets an exciting atmosphere for the rest of the tracks to build on. Seamlessly gliding from a spiritual build up into a simple yet beautiful drum and bass pattern, Dissident draws you into his world with this first track and leaves you with high expectations for the rest of the EP.





With a dynamic beat from the offset, 'Ouverture 48' takes you deeper with dark undertones and an exciting mechanical sound. Complemented by a melancholic piano progression, it guides us into the powerful, all guns blazing drop. The third track, 'His Paintings', takes you from one world to the next with an opening that elicits feelings of suspense, and something big to come. This tension builds as the drums roll in and dissonant and darker notes are introduced.





The final track of the EP, Tiulpa, is the perfect finale to this other-worldly collection. The track starts with a swell of sound which lulls you into a sense of strange calm, and then rises up to the drop. The drop seems to fluctuate like a wave, rising and falling ever so slightly, with the addition of new and interesting sounds each time. This complex mix of sounds and levels has a powerful effect that leaves you in awe of its creator.





Never restricted as an artist, Dissident is never afraid to experiment with new sounds. Everything that he creates sparks a fascination and excitement that will take you to a different corner of the universe that he has built. It will open your mind to the endless possibilities of drum and bass.





