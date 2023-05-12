Disney Debuts CRATER Film Soundtrack

"Crater" is now streaming on Disney +.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night Photo 1 Shania Twain's Global QUEEN OF ME Tour Kicked Off Last Night
Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: Where to Hear THE LITTLE MERMAID, SHUCKED Albums & Mor Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2023: What to Watch
Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album Photo 3 Listen: Idina Menzel Releases New Song 'Move' From 'Drama Queen' Dance Album
Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her N Photo 4 LAY YOUR HANDS On Carmen Cusack's New Album Right Now

Album Review: Some Troubadours Are Ladies & Vice Versa, As Carmen Cusack Shows Us On Her New Album LAY YOUR HANDS ON ME

Crater Original Soundtrack with score composed by Dan Romer ("Luca") and Osei Essed ("Saint X") is available today.

About "Crater"

"Crater" is the story of Caleb Channing (Russell-Bailey), who was raised on a lunar mining colony and is about to be permanently relocated to an idyllic faraway planet following the death of his father (Mescudi).

But before leaving, to fulfill his dad's last wish, he and his three best friends, Dylan (Barratt), Borney (Hong) and Marcus (Boyce), and a new arrival from Earth, Addison (Grace), hijack a rover for one final adventure on a journey to explore a mysterious crater.

Directed by Kyle Patrick Alvarez, the coming-of-age sci-fi adventure stars Isaiah Russell-Bailey, Mckenna Grace, Billy Barratt, Orson Hong, Thomas Boyce and Scott Mescudi. A 21 Laps Production, the film was written by John Griffin and produced by Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen. The film's executive producers are Emily Morris, John G. Scotti, Rpin Suwannath, Gordon Gray, Paris Latsis and Terry Douglas.

"Crater" is now streaming on Disney +. Listen to the soundtrack here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

David Tucker Releases New Single What You Think About This Song Photo
David Tucker Releases New Single 'What You Think About This Song'

Country singer/songwriter David Tucker continues his inspiring return from a lengthy career hiatus with the release of his latest single, “What You Think About This Song,” and the track’s accompanying music video, out now. Written with Nathan Chapman and Jake Saghi, “What You Think About This Song” explores a situation that is relatable for many.

LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens Photo
LA-Based Duo Voilà Releases New Song Featuring Craig Owens

Curating their own blend of pop and rock, the duo has made a name for themselves pushing the boundaries of the genre, and they continue to do so with this latest release. The two new tracks, along with the band's recent single releases 'Girls Don't Come With Instructions' and 'Playing Dead.'

Weissach Debut With Single Fly ft. Ana Be Photo
Weissach Debut With Single 'Fly' ft. Ana Be

Paul and Simon have made a name for themselves through two, six month residencies on BBC Radio 1 and kicked off 2023 with a one-off show back on the station. With multiple plays on BBC Music Introducing and having toured the globe, they co-run Krafted Music who are celebrating over a decade of releases throughout the electronic music genres.

Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album Photo
Lauren Daigle Releases Self-Titled Album

Led by GRAMMY®-winning producer Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Mary J. Blige, Fiona Apple, Carrie Underwood) and featuring co-writes with award-winning songwriters, including Natalie Hemby, Amy Wadge, Jason Ingram, Lori McKenna and Jon Greene, Lauren Daigle marks a new creative chapter for the Louisiana-born artist.


From This Author - Michael Major

Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'Savannah Conley Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album 'Playing The Part of You is Me'
Sam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon CoverSam Pounds Gets 'Closer' on Kings of Leon Cover
Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'Rachel Platten Returns With New Song 'Girls'
Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'Bryce Vine Releases New Single 'The Kids Aren't Alright'

Videos

Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework' Video Video: Watch Katy Perry's Coronation Performance of 'Roar' & 'Firework'
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj Video
Kim Petras Drops 'Alone' Music Video With Nicki Minaj
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE Video
Watch Adele Join James Corden For Final CARPOOL KARAOKE
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden Video
Watch BLACKPINK on CARPOOL KARAOKE With James Corden
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD