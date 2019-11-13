Diplo and Born Dirty Unveil 'Samba Sujo'

Following the launch of his new house imprint Higher Ground, label boss Diplo today joins forces with ascending French DJ and producer Born Dirty to deliver an irresistible fusion of iconic Brazilian vocals with groovy house rhythms on new single "Samba Sujo," out now and streaming everywhere.

Listen below!

The release is the first from Diplo on Higher Ground, an imprint of Mad Decent which launched in August and is focused on house tracks and collaborations from established artists and up-and-comers alike.



"Samba Sujo" is the A-side to Born Dirty's new double single, backed with the solo Born Dirty track "Ouro," out today via Higher Ground. "For years I wanted to work on a new version of this absolute classic," Born Dirty, real name Mika Abadie, says of the "Samba Sujo" collaboration. "Truly excited about what I did with Wes on this one and how it resonates at shows!"





