Dimension Releases New Single 'Hatred'

The single evolves around a spoken-word vocal from ​E11E.

'Hatred' is the new single from ​Dimension and taken from his recently announced debut album. Available from ​31 July​, it revolves around a spoken-word vocal from ​E11E ('In Bleach', 'Techno', and 'If You Want To'). '​Hatred's' ​motifs are youth, frustration and oppression; born from a release of anger, it's a musical story that forms a miserable work of art.

The second single from one of the most eagerly awaited electronic music debuts of 2020, ​'Hatred' follows ​'Saviour'​, co-written with ​Jem Cooke (Camelphat 'Breathe') and featuring ​Sharlene Hector​. Dimension's first album track has so far had over ​1 million global streams with huge support from Radio 1 (Annie Mac, MistaJam, Adele Roberts, Rene La Vice)​, and as well as being featured in Spotify playlists ​New Music Friday UK​, ​Massive Dance Hits, he was made cover star of ​New Dance Revolution​. ​Dimension celebrated the release of ​'Saviour' ​with a ​special livestream event featuring top of the range production from a secret UK venue.

The debut album reveal ​comes after an incredible year in 2019. ​DIMENSION LIVE​, his sold out debut live show at London's prestigious Electric Brixton in October, attracted critical acclaim from ​Mixmag, RA, DJ Mag, Red Bull​, and beyond. The first immersive, multi-sensory experience in dance music, the show debuted ​Dimension's showpiece glass mechanical structure - the centrepiece of a production that included a 50-piece state-of-the-art lighting system, laser walls, the largest ever LED screen to be installed in the venue, pyrotechnics and for the first time in a live music environment, scentology.

Followed closely by his debut ​BBC Radio One Essential Mix​, ​DIMENSION LIVE capped 12 months that began with the success of ​'Desire', ​his collaboration with ​Sub Focus​. The record's list of achievements is near endless; it spent ​9 weeks on Radio 1's playlist (5 on the A-list), has amassed over ​50 million ​global streams to date and has been certified a ​silver single ​in the UK by BPI (200,000 sales). Following 'Desire' ​came ​Dimension's ​next string of solo releases, ​'Devotion' featuring Cameron Hayes, 'If You Want To' and​'Love To Give' which all rapidly picked up midweek ​Annie Mac support alongside ​BBC Radio 1 plays from ​Phil Taggart's Hype Chart​, ​Mistajam and ​Rene LaVice​; and together, combining in over ​20 million g​ lobal streams to date.

On the live front, having begun last summer at ​Radio 1's Big Weekend​, ​Dimension toured worldwide including Australia and New Zealand, North America and a return to Ibiza for another Amnesia residency at ​Together​. Other notable appearances included ​Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, Creamfields, EDC Las Vegas, Audioriver, Dreambeach, and Beats For Love​. Further shows will be announced in due course, which will include a headline LIVE show at the groundbreaking ​Printworks London​.

Dimension's combination of seemingly effortless musicality and production prowess first caught the attention of producers and DJs such as ​Andy C, Sub Focus, Chase & Status, Annie Mac (5x Hottest Records), Skrillex (who remixed the much-lauded ​'UK'​), and ​deadmau5​. What was once one of dance music's best kept secrets, but now with a rapidly growing global profile, ​Dimension is fast becoming one of the UK's most notable - and intriguing - artists.

