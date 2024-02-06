Dilly Cooner To Release Valentines Day Track 'Lovin' You'

Pop singer/songwriter Dilly Cooner is back with her latest offering, the aptly-timed track "Lovin' You," set for release on February 14th.

Laced with r&b-tinged vocals and chill, acoustic guitar melodies, Cooner transports the listener into a storyline all too familiar - lost love, drowned in sweet nostalgia. "What else can I do, but replay the time when you were mine?" she asks the former lover. Listeners of Olivia Dean, Grent Perez, and Lizzy McAlpine will gravitate towards the track.

Based in Vancouver, Cooner is inspired by a variety of genres, all heard throughout her own work. Most notably, she derives her sound from an expert blend of folk, r&b, and pop. Her first release, the EP "Picking Weeds from a Garden of Roses," was recorded when she was only fifteen years old. Her work, honest and captivating, found its audience in 2022 with breakout single "Over Easy," initially released in 2020.

Its fame led her to play at the Function Festival 2023 in Victoria, B.C. She is an honorable mention recipient of the SOCAN Young Canadian Songwriter Award for the track "When He Was With Me." Her live EP "Songs From Last Fall" focuses on thematic writing, following the seasons and emphasizing her acoustic capabilities.

"Lovin' You" was written over two years ago, initially only tracked as guitar and vocals. When her producer, Daniel Sarmiento heard it, the pair joined to record a fully-fleshed single. When Cooner calls out a chance meeting in a coffee shop, the scene seems to set itself, playing just like the background music to a summer's day. The bittersweet lyrics juxtapose the danceable instrumentation, the perfect companion if your upcoming holiday is set to be filled with lamentation.

The accompanying music video, set for release on the same day, shows Cooner driving past the home of an ex, interspersed with sweet times they experienced together. As she flashes forward to reality, alone and repeating the same activities, there is an air of freedom in the solitary.