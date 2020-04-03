Diana Gordon Releases New Ep 'wasted Youth'

Presenting a "new-wave grunge" manifesto, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Diana Gordon releases her EP, Wasted Youth, today. Get it HERE via Facet Records/Warner Records.

Celebrating its arrival, Diana Gordon teamed up with Billboard to premiere an acoustic version of "Rollin" where she served as Creative Director for the video. The grainy clip takes place in a rundown Southern California motel, nodding to nineties indie flicks with its in-car shots and intense edits. Of the intimate and intoxicating back-to-basics rendition, Billboard wrote, "[Diana Gordon] has fervently peeled off a decade's worth of layers to reveal her true form." Diana virtually popped up everywhere this week. Today, she hops on Instagram Live with Rolling Stone for a takeover at TIME. On Wednesday, Princess Nokia and Diana shared a fun chat on IG Live after she lit up The FADER's Digital Fort with a moving acoustic performance of "Wasted Youth" and "Rollin." Plus, Office Magazine selected her as its latest digital cover star claiming, "Diana Gordon has written songs for some of the most powerful women in the game. It is only fitting that she stands wisely behind herself. So... Diana Gordon is reclaiming her time."

Projecting her unfiltered and unbridled vision at its purest, Wasted Youth sees Diana take the reins as a writer on every track, co-writing with only two collaborators: Felicia Ferraro and BENJM. Additionally, she architected a cohesive vision and enlisted co-production from BENJM as well as Wallis Lane [Post Malone, Drake, Travis Scott, H.E.R], Smash David [Big Sean, Torey Lanez, Khalid, Chris Brown] and Fallen [Saint JHN, Summer Walker, Doja Cat, Usher].

About Wasted Youth, Diana commented, "'Wasted Youth' is mostly about my love life and experiences with men. I didn't have my father to learn from, so his absence was a great opportunity to learn from life. Most of the songs represent my phases of maturity and the types of men I was attracting at those times: from f boys with bad intentions that seemed good and tortured artists to intelligent, well-spoken savants. The lyrics in a few of the songs are not a journal, but more so a mood. The EP is called 'Wasted Youth' because for the better half of my twenties and years after, I dated one guy. If this was 'High Fidelity,' that relationship would be, 'the #1 most hurtful.' The one that left the biggest imprint. Our story didn't have the fairytale ending I was promised. He defined my literal youth for me, and although I am forever young and my inner child is still happily thriving, I can't help but feel that the time I spent with him was wasted time that I'll never get back."

A defiant pastiche of grunge aggression, new wave bliss, trap scuzz, ethereal R&B soul and subversive pop, Wasted Youth traces this trip from the introductory "Diana" to an emotionally charged catharsis on "Once A Friend," revealing a moment of actualization with the final lines, "No, I don't wanna see your face. And I don't wanna make amends. But you were once my friend," and concluding with the artful "Tell Myself." Check out the full EP tracklisting below.

Diana Gordon heralded the project with the lead single "Rollin." TIME praised how it "spotlights Gordon's versatility and expressiveness," and The FADER dubbed her "Powerful." E! summed it up best, writing, "[She] is melding rock, grunge and trap with a vocal that wouldn't be out of place in the church, all to create something that's absolutely dripping with swag."

WASTED YOUTH TRACKLIST

1. DIANA

2. ROLLIN

3. ROLLIN ACOUSTIC

4. WASTED YOUTH

5. SAD BOYS

6. HOT GRITS

7. ONCE A FRIEND

8. TELL MYSELF





Related Articles View More Music Stories