Devon Cole Releases 'Good Guy' Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Canadian songstress Devon Cole accepts that she can’t fall for the “Good Guy” on a new single out now via RCA Records.

A flirty bass line and a funky guitar accompany Devon’s exploration into her questionable dating choices. She admits that while she doesn’t naturally go for the “safer” choice, she sometimes wishes she would.

Devon elaborates, “‘Good Guy’ is a song about wanting something that’s bad for you. Objectively, I know that dating emotionally unavailable men never ends well, but there’s something about the chase that I find really intoxicating. If I’m psychoanalyzing myself, I know that it has something to do with my upbringing. I fought for my dad’s attention growing up… so that’s what’s familiar to me - fighting for men’s attention. The second that someone isn’t into me… woof. I’m head over heels for them. I’m not saying that it’s a good thing - obviously, it’s problematic. Clearly, I need to do some work to unpack this situation. But I think it’s very relatable.”

“Good Guy” follows the success of Devon’s most recent friendship anthem, “I Got You,” which has helped her catalog surpass over 123 million streams. The single earned recognition from outlets like Prelude Press, Ones To Watch, and Melodic Mag, who described the song as “stepping into pure sunshine.”

In other recent news, the Calgary native just sank her boots into new territory and now resides in Los Angeles, California.

About Devon Cole

Catchily packaging social truths in repeat worthy bops, singer-songwriter Devon Cole has emerged as an enigmatic and engaging force to be reckoned with. Since signing to Arista Records in 2022, Devon has amassed millions of streams across her repertoire and received critical acclaim from the likes of Billboard, V Magazine, Bustle, and Earmilk. She first gained attention with her viral single “W.I.T.C.H.” (Woman in Total Control of Herself) which has surpassed 123+ million streams. Following this success, she released the endlessly catchy sex-positive anthem “Hey Cowboy,” soft side “Call U After Rehab,” emotionally charged ballad “1-800-GOT-STRESS,” cheeky track “Dickhead,” vibrant track “I Got You” and now new tune “Good Guy.”

2023 was a busy year for Devon with nominations for Breakthrough Artist of the Year at the 2023 Juno Awards, Favorite Breakout Artist at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and a win as Amazon Music’s Breakthrough Canada Artist of 2023. She also shared stages across North America with The Valley, Andy Grammer, and Charlotte Cardin. 2024 she has come in with two singles “I Got You,” which caught the attention of millions across socials before its release and now “Good Guy”. More to come from Devon soon!

Photo credit: Kirt Barnett

Comments