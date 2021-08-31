Deviates Debut New Track '40 Days and 40 Nights'

South Bay punks Deviates are debuting "40 Days and 40 nights," another track off their upcoming release "Holding Out", their first batch of new material in 20 years. Set for release on September 17th, the 7-song album was produced by Grammy-winning producer Cameron Webb.

Of the new track, singer Brian Barbara says, "40 Days and 40 nights began to take shape twenty years ago. The song is a true representation of Deviates. The lyrics address the ongoing struggles and losses associated with addiction and sadly, ring truer every day. Life isn't meant to be lived alone. Despair is real. Pick up the phone."

The single features cover art by renowned artist Craola (aka Greg Simkins) a longtime friend of the band. who recalls, "When Brian shared with me the new songs from the new album, I welled up with pride. Over their break, he had never stopped creating. And the songs brought me back to the mid 90's when we would blast Deviates in our cars and go see them play in clubs and house parties!"

Twenty years ago, Deviates were considered "the future of punk rock." The South Bay band encapsulated everything that was right about Southern California's late '90s/early 2000s punk scene, and they seemed poised to explode after consecutive summers on the Warped Tour and the success of Time is the Distance, their sophomore effort. A year later, they weren't even a band anymore.

"When we started the band in 1994, we didn't think that it would be anything. We were just kids playing the music we listened to, and punk rock was the soundtrack to our lives," Barbara shared. "By the time it evolved and grew to where we were putting out records, life had changed and we were ready to lay it down, and we didn't know if that would be forever or when we'd pick it back up again."

As it turns out, 2021 would be the year Deviates picked up their instruments again - and now they're back with a renewed fire inside of them.