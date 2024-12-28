News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Desyfer Releases 'Tale Of You' On KOMAL

"Tale of You" is a journey through sound, featuring a solid rolling groove, big stabs, and hypnotic layers.

Desyfer is back with his latest single, "Tale of You", the fourth release on his new label imprint, KOMAL.

Following three releases on KOMAL, all of which topped Beatport's New Releases Chart, "Tale of You" continues Desyfer's streak.

"Tale of You" is a journey through sound, featuring a solid rolling groove, big stabs, and hypnotic layers. The track builds tension to a climactic break, where lush vocals take center stage.

