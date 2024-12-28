Desyfer Releases 'Tale Of You' On KOMAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Desyfer is back with his latest single, "Tale of You", the fourth release on his new label imprint, KOMAL.

Following three releases on KOMAL, all of which topped Beatport's New Releases Chart, "Tale of You" continues Desyfer's streak.

"Tale of You" is a journey through sound, featuring a solid rolling groove, big stabs, and hypnotic layers. The track builds tension to a climactic break, where lush vocals take center stage.

Pick up a copy here.

Comments