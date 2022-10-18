Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Destroyer Shares 'Somnambulist Blues' Featuring Sandro Perri

The new single is available now on streaming platforms.

Oct. 18, 2022  

Looking Glass, Mexican Summer's ongoing confluence of music and apparel guided by the human condition as reflected through chance and destined encounters, announces its next chapter with "Somnambulist Blues," a new single from Dan Bejar, aka Destroyer, featuring Sandro Perri.

As the beloved, near three decade project of Bejar, new music from Destroyer single is always highly anticipated, and reliably provocative. Rooted in collaboration and creative admiration, "Somnambulist Blues" covers uncharted ground for Bejar and Perri, and exemplifies the exploratory, intersecting qualities of the Looking Glass series.

"I come back to Sandro's music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music," notes Bejar. "There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out - it's a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good." And Bejar and Perri really roam on "Somnambulist Blues," free but not without signature forms from both musicians' compositional craft providing an ornate architecture.

With future singles on the way from Fauzia, Frog of the Earth, Claire Rousay, and Helena Deland, and an updated identity by notable Brooklyn-based visual artist Sam Ryser, accompanied by an ambitious offering of apparel and activewear, the new season of Looking Glass promises to demonstrate discovery and diversity while resonating through all versions of reality.

Earlier this year, Destroyer released their 13th studio album, LABYRINTHITIS. Described as "some of Bejar's most accessible and danceable music ever, even as it warps and drifts further off into the ether," (Stereogum), the album drew acclaim from Pitchfork (Best New Music), the Wall Street Journal, the FADER, and many other publications.

Listen to the new single here:


