Desperados and Elrow Present 'elrowshow'

On Sunday 24th May 2020, elrow show will deliver a world's first, by streaming live fromthe UNESCO World Heritage Site, Casa Batlló, in Barcelona - the magnificent architectural masterpiece of the Catalan modernist Antoni Gaudi. Partygoers will be virtually transported to an immersive party experience featuring a whirlwind of entertainment, with the show's theme and characters produced by Casa Batlló to reflect the building's mesmerising design.

Partygoers can expect the same creative and passionate production applied to Desperados and elrow parties in the past, with DJs, acrobatics and performers joining from a safe distance. The Casa Batlló will be transformed into an epic stage with confetti and décor, virtually hosting partygoers for interactive games and party surprises from the safety of their own home.



The line-up includes Barcelona-based world-renowned DJ and producer Paco Osuna and elrow resident DJs De la Swing and Tnin Gessler, all taking part in the first ever event of this scale at Casa Batlló.

"To play with elrow family in my city from such a unique and emblematic place as Casa Batlló is an indescribable emotion." Paco Osuna

With its flow of sculpted stonework with oval windows, mosaics of broken ceramic tiles and the arched roof resembling the spine of a dragon, elrow show powered by Desperados is set to be a unique and unparalleled experience marking a milestone in party history.

According to Gary Gautier, CEO of Casa Batlló: "We believe that reinvention is essential in these uncertain times with the cessation of the cultural activity of our Heritage. For this reason, it is worth keeping alive any activity that encourages people's intellectual, artistic and emotional growth."

Keeping the party spirit alive after the event at Casa Batlló, details around three more elrow show powered by Desperados will be announced, all which will be beamed in from different locations across Spain.

These virtually immersive shows follow the success of 'elrow Home Sessions powered by Desperados,' a series of live stream DJ sessions that offered 1.5 hours of energetic distraction every Sunday in April and early May. The sessions saw over 31.2 million partygoers around the world tune in to hear 15 DJs playing from 15 different homes.

Juan Arnau Jr, CEO, and Cruz Arnau, Marketing Director, elrow

"We are very proud to be part of this unique and unrepeatable project in one of the most emblematic architectural icons of Barcelona, together with our great friend and artist, and part of the elrow family, Paco Osuna. With this project we intend to mark a new milestone in the history of entertainment ", comment Juan and Cruz.

Diederik Vos, Global Brand Director, Desperados, commented, "As social distancing guidelines continue to shape our lives and social adventures, we wanted to offer consumers a platform where they can still experience an epic party while connecting with people from around the world. Desperados is committed to move the party world forward through creativity and innovation, and so we've shifted our strategy to be digital first, connecting partygoers on social channels and unleashing unique experiences with our long-term partner elrow. With partying in our DNA and a shared passion with elrow, together we're proud to put on interactive live streamed parties that redefine how parties can be experienced."

