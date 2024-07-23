Desert Daze Unveils 2024 Lineup ft Jack White, Cigarettes After Sex, & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Desert Daze returns October 10 - 13, 2024 to Lake Perris, CA – the gathering’s lakeside home since 2018. Called an “oasis among American festivals (Stereogum)" and “America’s most aesthetically pleasing fest (Rolling Stone),” this year marks the first Desert Daze since 2022’s acclaimed installment, with the 2024 lineup featuring sonically diverse artists from the worlds of psych rock, hiphop, electronic, jazz, and more. Today, we are beaming out the 2024 Desert Daze Artist Transmission featuring main stage performances from modern day garage rock icon Jack White who just surprise-released his vinyl-only album, No Name; next-gen shoegaze torchbearers Cigarettes After Sex, performing on the heels of two sold out nights at LA’s Kia Forum; skyrocketing Philly singer-songwriter Alex G; and reunited prog rock masters The Mars Volta.

Over the course of the three days and nights on Lake Perris, Desert Daze will also see performances from the likes of hip hop legends De La Soul, Souls Of Mischief and Danny Brown; bass god Thundercat; hyperpop heroes 100 Gecs; indie rock maven Liz Phair; and Fleet Foxes, Sleep, Marc Rebillet, Molchat Doma, The Kills, Floating Points, Power Trip, Beach Fossils, DIIV, Unwound, Converge, Otoboke Beaver, Charlotte Adigery + Bolis Pupul, Say She She, Wisp, Hinds, Sasami and much more. See the full lineup below.

A few of the special appearances at Desert Daze 2024 include original riot grrrl and punk-rock heroine Kathleen Hanna reading from her New York Times bestselling memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk and in conversation with Cedric Bixler-Zavala (The Mars Volta, At The Drive-In); Death From Above 1979 performing their debut album You're A Woman, I'm A Machine, celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary; and Temples’ 10th Anniversary performance of their debut album, Sun Structures.

New this year, Los Angeles venue, recording studio and hotel Gold Diggers will curate a tent featuring acclaimed Chicago-based jazz drummer, composer and producer, Makaya Mccraven, Tortoise’s Jeff Parker, musician and skateboarding icon Tommy Guerrero, acclaimed British singer Carina Round (Tears for Fears, Puscifer), and more; and Los Angeles-based label and promoter Jazz Is Dead will showcase their artists including Ebo Taylor + Pat Thomas, and co-founder Adrian Younge.

Known as much for the performers on the mainstage as they are for the excellent curation of their more intimate areas and art installations, Desert Daze is excited to see the return of The Sanctuary curated by Cristopher Cichocki, and of The Outer Space with matinee and late night programming in the camping village featuring yoga, soundbaths, live performances and more. The beloved opening ritual in The Outer Space – the Thursday Night Welcoming Committee – will feature White Fence, English Teacher, Peel Dream Magazine, Cumgirl8, Psymon Spine and more; and then the Closing Ceremonies will then end the festivities at Desert Daze 2024 with a performance from Desert Daze co-founder Phil Pirrone’s collective jjuujjuu along with many of their friends.

Weekend passes, parking and camping passes will be available this Friday, July 26th at 10am PT, with early bird ticket prices starting at $299 for weekend passes and payment plans available. For ticketing and additional information on Desert Daze 2024, visit HERE.

DESERT DAZE 2024 LINEUP

JACK WHITE • CIGARETTES AFTER SEX • ALEX G • THE MARS VOLTA • THUNDERCAT • FLEET FOXES • 100 GECS • SLEEP • LIZ PHAIR • DE LA SOUL • MARC REBILLET • MOLCHAT DOMA • THE KILLS • FLOATING POINTS • POWER TRIP • BEACH FOSSILS • DIIV • UNWOUND • DEATH FROM ABOVE 1979 • SHINTARO SAKAMOTO • DANNY BROWN • ALL THEM WITCHES • MOUNT KIMBIE • OTOBOKE BEAVER • SAY SHE SHE • TEMPLES • CONVERGE • SOULS OF MISCHIEF • DRAB MAJESTY • ALAN SPARHAWK • WISP • CHARLOTTE ADIGÉRY + BOLIS PUPUL • SHABAKA • YU SU • NICK HAKIM • SEXTILE • FRANKIE AND THE WITCH FINGERS • RIVAL CONSOLES • HINDS • GLARE • THE CHISEL • JESUS PIECE • BOOGARINS • SASAMI • SESSA • ETRAN DE L’AÏR • SKINSHAPE • KHUN NARIN • TROPICAL f STORM • WINE LIPS • MARLON FUNAKI • ARCHER OH • DERYA YILDIRIM & GRUP ŞIMŞEK • JJUUJJUU • É ARENAS • FRIKO • SNÕÕPER • BLACK SABBATH COVER BAND REHEARSAL • MARIACHI QUEENS REYNA DE LOS ANGELES • FREAK SLUG • MARGARITAS PODRIDAS • GLIXEN • DAIISTAR

JAZZ IS DEAD PRESENTS

EBO TAYLOR + PAT THOMAS • ADRIAN YOUNGE

GOLD DIGGERS IN THE DESERT

MAKAYA McCRAVEN • JEFF PARKER • TOMMY GUERRERO • CARINA ROUND • HYLOXOLOS • MERIDIAN BROTHERS • CHANEL BEADS • DANA & ALDEN • ART FEYNMAN • WOLF EYES • MONG TONG • MARAL • 26FIX • GROOP

TALKS + SCREENINGS

HAMILTON MORRIS • KATHLEEN HANNA IN CONVERSATION WITH CEDRIC BIXLER-ZAVALA • BINDING TIME: INSIDE THE WORLD OF DUST-TO-DIGITAL • OPENING CEREMONIES WITH IAN SVENONIUS

THE SANCTUARY CURATED BY CRISTOPHER CICHOCKI

LUSINE • SECOND WOMAN • OAKK • CONTAINER + CIRCULAR DIMENSIONS

REMOTE MIDNIGHT MESSAGES

DAVID LYNCH • JOHN LURIE • JAMES AUSTIN JOHNSON • AND MORE

THE OUTER SPACE

THURSDAY NIGHT WELCOMING COMMITTEE

WHITE FENCE • ENGLISH TEACHER • PEEL DREAM MAGAZINE • CUMGIRL8 • PSYMON SPINE • SPOON BENDERS • COLOR GREEN • MEMO PST • KIMSA

MODULAR SOUNDBATH & YOGA EACH MORNING + LIVE SETS from:

PACHYMAN • MINAMI DEUTSCH • ROGÊ • DUMMY • YHWH NAILGUN • IGUANA DEATH CULT • NOLAN POTTER’S NIGHTMARE BAND • TRUPA TRUPA • SURF HAT • MØTRIK • ACID TONGUE • KOLUMBO • RADIOJED • CLOSING CEREMONIES w/ JJUUJJUU & FRIENDS

PROJECTION ARTISTS

MAD ALCHEMY LIQUID LIGHT SHOW • BILLGAZER • SLIM REAPER • ZACHARY RODELL • BIG PAUPER • SLIGHTWAVE • WARPED VISIONS • ASTRAL VIOLET • STRANGER LIQUIDS • FEVERDREAM • TV EYE • SUPER NUCLEAR • BRAIN CANDY • ELECTRON DISRUPTION • MOIREBENDER • VIDEO DREAM • WITCH OCULAR • MARBLE LOBE • FLASH WARNING

DJs

AL LOVER’S WORLD PARTY • THE BOOGIE DOWN w/ TYLER BOUDREAUX

REVERBERATION • TRAVIS HOLCOMBE • ANA CALDERON • HIPNOSIS

WIDE AWAKE • SAN DIEGO FREAK OUT • FREAKOUT SEATTLE • PSYCHED FEST S.F.

LARGE SCALE ART INSTALLATIONS

NON PLUS ULTRA • BRAD HANSEN • BEZ • MEDIA POLLUTION • TRANSLUCENT ALBATROSS • MERMAID HEX • OBELISK TELEPORTER • AND MORE

