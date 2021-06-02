Des Rocs Announce Worldwide Livestream Event

Today, the NYC-native Des Rocs announces a worldwide livestream event in addition to his debut headline North American tour - Des Rocs Alive. The full band concert will take place on June 17 at 9pm ET via Moment House HERE and invites fans into a hellish underworld where Des Rocs will perform his This Is Our Life EP in its entirety, alongside breakout tracks - including "Let Me Live / Let Me Die," which has 50M+ streams. Tickets for the livestream are on sale now, along with exclusive merch bundles featuring a limited edition t-shirt, cassette recording of the performance, a special Q&A with Des Rocs and more. All fans who purchase tickets to the upcoming Des Rocs Alive tour by 11:59pm ET on June 13 will be eligible for free access to the livestream performance.

"It's been a wild year making these songs, dreaming about how they'd feel live but never getting to realize it," explains Des Rocs. "I want the audience to experience the This is Our Life EP the way I did in my imagination when creating it. So I'm gonna throw 'em on stage and sing my guts out until we can all be together again. Des Rocs Alive."

Last month, Des Rocs announced his debut headline tour with the same name - Des Rocs Alive, a 20+ date run that kicks off with Firefly Music Festival in September and concludes on November 4 with a hometown show at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City. The tour will make stops at iconic venues around the country like The Troubadour in Los Angeles, The Turf Club in Minneapolis and Antone's in Austin, TX.

Des Rocs' breakthrough EP This Is Our Life was released via 300 Entertainment in December of 2020. The album's title track "This Is Our Life" has been streamed 6M+ times and hit Top 20 at Active Rock radio and Top 40 at Alternative radio. Consequence of Sound said, "Des Rocs has been making waves the past couple years with a post-punk vibe that's heavy, melodic, and theatrical at the same time," while American Songwriter said, "His is a different elixir of rock, one drawn from icons and mixed into some nefarious concoction."

Des Rocs is a fourth-generation New Yorker. His music has been streamed 100 million+ times across all platforms, and he's shared stages with The Rolling Stones, Muse, K Flay, Fall Out Boy, Weezer and Grandson. To date, Des Rocs has released three EPs: Let the Vultures In, Martyr Parade and This Is Our Life. Fans can expect new music to be released later this year.

Tour Dates:

June 17 - Worldwide Concert Event - Momenthouse.com/desrocs

September 23-26 - Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival

September 28 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

September 30 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement

October 1 - Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

October 2 - St. Paul, MI @ Turf Club

October 5 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

October 8 - Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

October 10 - Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

October 11 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

October 13 - San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

October 14 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

October 16 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

October 19 - Austin, TX @ Antone's

October 20 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links

October 21 - Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

October 23 - Nashville, TN @ The End

October 25 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle Backroom

October 26 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

October 27 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

November 2 - Boston, MA @ The Middle East (upstairs)

November 4 - New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom