Derrick Mckenzie Releases New Single 'Afrotino'

Article Pixel Feb. 21, 2020  
Jamiroquai drummer, turned DJ and producer Derrick Mckenzie has unveiled his new single 'Afrotino', featuring Little L, out 21st February.

An undeniably sun-soaked track, 'Afrotino' combines the sumptuous, soaring vocals of Little L with seriously blissed-out production.

A busy touring schedule sees Derrick DJ three dates in Amsterdam next month - at Harbour Club (6th), Madam (7th) and Hoxton Hotel (8th) - as well as three dates in Valencia (13th, 14th and 15th) and a Mambo Party at Aruba Bar in Bournemouth on 9th April.

Joining Jamiroquai in 1994, Derrick went on to write and play on eight albums and complete six sold-out world tours, as well as winning an Ivor Novello award, a Grammy and numerous other accolades. He has since honed his craft as a DJ and producer, carving a reputation around his house, soul, disco and funk-laden sets.

It's impossible not to let your mind drift to the summer months when listening to 'Afrotino'.

