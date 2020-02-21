Derrick Mckenzie Releases New Single 'Afrotino'

Jamiroquai drummer, turned DJ and producer Derrick Mckenzie has unveiled his new single 'Afrotino', featuring Little L, out 21st February.

An undeniably sun-soaked track, 'Afrotino' combines the sumptuous, soaring vocals of Little L with seriously blissed-out production.

A busy touring schedule sees Derrick DJ three dates in Amsterdam next month - at Harbour Club (6th), Madam (7th) and Hoxton Hotel (8th) - as well as three dates in Valencia (13th, 14th and 15th) and a Mambo Party at Aruba Bar in Bournemouth on 9th April.

Joining Jamiroquai in 1994, Derrick went on to write and play on eight albums and complete six sold-out world tours, as well as winning an Ivor Novello award, a Grammy and numerous other accolades. He has since honed his craft as a DJ and producer, carving a reputation around his house, soul, disco and funk-laden sets.

It's impossible not to let your mind drift to the summer months when listening to 'Afrotino'.





