Delta Spirit Share New Single 'The Pressure'

The new album "What Is There" is out September 11th.

Delta Spirit have shared their new single, 'The Pressure' the latest track to be taken from their upcoming album What Is There, out on September 11th via New West Records. The track arrives alongside a video directed by Michael Parks Randa.



The track premiered with Paste Magazine, with frontman Matthew Logan Vasquez explaining, "Psychological projection is a defence mechanism in which the human ego defends itself against unconscious impulses or qualities (both positive and negative) by denying their existence in themselves while attributing them to others. We live in an unmanageable world, with unrealistic expectations of ourselves and each other.



"We are both the hero and villain of our own story. While our ego is trying to keep us the former, unbeknownst to us everyone around is possibly experiencing the latter. It's been over a year since I wrote this song, and so much has obviously changed for all of us since then. I can't help but laugh/cringe when I hear the lyric 'the masks we made are wearing thin'. Now in this time of COVID-19, BLM, and this upcoming election, I hope I can learn to share my convictions and experiences with those who disagree with me with the same love and grace that I am learning to offer myself".



'The Pressure' follows the release of 'It Ain't Easy' and 'Home Again', the latest tracks to be taken from Delta Spirit's first album in six years, What Is There. The 10-song set was produced by the band and mixed by Tchad Blake (U2, Black Keys).



They previously shared the first track from the album 'How Bout It', which came with a powerful, cinematic video, also directed by Michael Parks Randa, and shot during the Covid-19 pandemic at over 30 locations throughout North America.



Their New West Records debut follows their acclaimed 2014 studio album Into The Wide. Of the new album, Uncut said "the SoCal quintet return with another generous serving of sparklingly cinematic guitar rock... a full-throttle celebration of the unifying power of music." What Is There was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside of El Paso, TX and is dedicated to the memory of their friend and musical inspiration, Richard Swift.



Formed in Southern California in 2005, Delta Spirit took an extended break after supporting their acclaimed effort Into The Wide. "In 2015, we were getting along like family gets along," admits Vasquez. "That means sometimes we didn't like each other too much. We were just growing apart. When we took a break and the band stopped, the friendships got an opportunity to come back." He offers, "Personality-wise, our band is five contrarians trying to agree on an idea. When your similarity is that you're contrarian, it's tough. But when things work out, it's incredible."



Over the past six years, Vasquez has released and toured behind three celebrated solo albums, multi-instrumentalist Kelly Winrich launched a career as a producer, while bassist Jonathan Jameson, guitarist Will McLaren, and drummer Brandon Young collaborated and toured with Sam Outlaw, Mikky Ekko, the Los Angeles band Muna, among others. The band members now call Manhattan, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Austin, and Montreal home, and reconvened in Brooklyn for a jam session in 2018. Vasquez says, "When we played together, we found the same joy and took it deeper."



Delta Spirit not only return, but move forward together on What Is There. They wrote and recorded from a new place informed by maturity gained by their journey, break, and reunion. They locked into the process together and eventually found the sweet spot where they were all on the same page. Vasquez says, "I'm really proud of our body of work, but especially proud of where everybody has gotten to now. I have a lot of hope for us. I'm grateful for everyone in this band. There's a lot of raw honesty in the music. It's a record for right now, instead of pandering to the past. It's the next step."



As much as What Is There reflects their journey thus far, it also ushers them into new territory as both musicians and, most importantly, friends.



What Is There will be available across digital platforms, on compact disc, and standard black vinyl. A limited to 500 Clear with Black Marble Vinyl Edition will be available at Independent Retailers, a limited to 350 Coke Bottle Clear & White, Hand-Poured Colour Vinyl Edition will be available exclusively through the Magnolia Record Club, while an exclusive Opaque Yellow & Black Marble Vinyl edition is available for pre-order now via NEW WEST RECORDS.

Watch the new lyric video for "The Pressure" below.

Delta Spirit What Is There Track Listing



1. The Pressure

2. It Ain't Easy

3. How Bout It

4. Can You Ever Forgive Me?

5. Better Now

6. Home Again

7. Making Sense

8. Lover's Heart

9. Just the Same

10. What Is There

Photo Credit: Alex Kweskin

View More Music Stories Related Articles