Delicate Steve Performs New Song 'Green' In The Desert

Taking the phrase "social distancing" to heart, Delicate Steve recently filmed the music video to his new song "Green" completely alone in the Sonoran desert using drones. "Green" is the second in a trio of new singles Delicate Steve will release this summer. Watch his desolate desert performance below!

"I chose to film this in the desert because I wanted to play in front of the most life possible," Steve said. "The Sonoran desert-with its saguaros, its cholla, jackrabbits, prickly pear, tarantulas and rattlesnakes, Gila monsters and coyotes, roadrunners and lizards, killer bees and white-winged doves-these are some of my biggest fans."

The first of the singles trio titled "Some Hope" was released in June. " ["Some Hope"] is an ode to melody, saxophones, King Curtis and Sam Cooke, unqualified joy, positivity, singing a simple song and being a fool," Steve explained. "It's about an optimism and about our place within the human pageant."

As he did on "Some Hope", Steve collaborated with Argentinian animator Dante Zaballa on the song's cover art, seen below. His work features bright colors, messy hand drawn lines and bright shapes.

Photo Courtesy of the Artist

