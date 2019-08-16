Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood

Wednesday evening, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees & legendary British rock 'n' roll icons Def Leppard launched their exclusive headlining residency show, Def Leppard Hits Vegas: The Sin City Residency, to a sold-out crowd at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Produced by Live Nation and Caesars Entertainment, the rock spectacle features a selection of the band's greatest hits, including "Love Bites", "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Animal." Marking the first rock music residency at Zappos Theater, Def Leppard also treated their fans to an intimate acoustic set of songs, some of which have never been played live for an audience.

Tickets for performances through Sept. 7 are on sale now. General ticket prices begin at $69, plus applicable tax and fees, and may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com/defleppard or in-person at the Planet Hollywood box office. All shows begin at 8 p.m.

With more than 100 million albums sold worldwide, two prestigious Diamond Awards in the U.S., 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame® inductees, Def Leppard - Joe Elliott (vocals), Phil Collen (guitar), Rick "Sav" Savage (bass), Vivian Campbell (guitar) and Rick Allen (drums) - continue to be one of the most important forces in rock music. Over the course of their career the band has produced a series of classic ground-breaking albums that set the bar for generations of music fans and artists alike. The group's spectacular live shows and arsenal of hits have become synonymous with their name, leading Def Leppard to be heralded as an institution in both the music and touring industry. Def Leppard's influential career includes numerous hit singles and ground-breaking multi-platinum albums-including two of the best-selling albums of all time, Pyromania and Hysteria , capturing the group's legendary tracks, bringing together classic Leppard hits such as "Rock of Ages", "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin." The band's 2015 self-titled studio album debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top Rock Albums and Top Independent Albums charts. The album also took the #5 spot on Billboard's Top Current Albums and #10 spot on the Top 200, as well as claiming 15 top 10 debuts around the world. For the first time, in January 2018 Def Leppard debuted their full recording catalog worldwide via streaming and download platforms. As they did with the original release of their records, Def Leppard dominated the worldwide charts again. Chart stats saw their albums charting in the iTunes Top 10 in more than 30 countries, including Hysteria at #3 in the US, and #5 in the UK. Def Leppard had the #1, #2 and #3 records on the US catalog albums chart.





