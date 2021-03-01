Dee Gatti Shares 'Clear My Mind'
The song was co-written by Gatti alongside Fabio Pacheco and Devyn Moore and co-produced by Nick Lamb.
Gearing up for the release of her much anticipated debut EP Just Called To Say due out later this year, impressive Fort Worth native R&B singer and songwriter, Dee Gatti, has delivered the forthcoming EP's lead single "Clear My Mind" available now across all digital streaming platforms via The Orchard.
Listen to the track below, co-written by Gatti alongside Fabio Pacheco and Devyn Moore and co-produced by Nick Lamb, Aniruddha Baishnab, and co-writer Pacheco, which finds the fast rising artist singing assuredly about moving on from an ex lover with lyrics like, "I've been doing better things with my time."On the release of her new single, Gatti shares, "I literally made "Clear My Mind" thinking about how I was feeling at that time about relationships I had been a part of. You don't have to always talk about love itself to talk about what it does to you." Proclaimed an "Artist to Watch" by Ebro Darden of Beats1 Radio, Gatti's "Clear My Mind" follows her September 2020 single "Caught Up," and prior single "Chances," which prompted outlets like UPROXX, EARMILK, and R&B Radar to take notice. Previously, she's worked with Jacquees, Phora, Brian Michael Cox, Los Hendrix, Sonic Major, and been co-signed by GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer Nija Charles.
About Dee Gatti
Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Dee Gatti is poised to be the next breakout R&B superstar. Growing up in a single-parent home with 5 brothers and sisters, Dee and her family relied on each other to get through tough times. Before she found her calling in music, Dee would work night jobs to help make ends meet. With her family being the most important thing, her main goal has been to support them turning to music as a way to rise above the innumerable hardships she faced growing up in poverty.
