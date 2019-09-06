Death Cab for Cutie Releases THE BLUE EP

8x GRAMMY® Award-nominated Atlantic recording group Death Cab for Cutie today releases their highly anticipated EP, The Blue EP. The release comes accompanied by a studio video for "Blue Bloods" - directed by Justin Mitchell - which features the band recording the track at producer Peter Katis' Connecticut studio - watch below!

The Blue EP features five tracks is available now at all DSP's, streaming services, and the band's online store .

"Blue Bloods" and "Kids in '99" both received production from Katis (The National, Interpol, Kurt Vile), while "To The Ground" and "Before The Bombs" were produced by Rich Costey during the recording sessions for the band's critically acclaimed ninth studio album, Thank You for Today and held for this planned subsequent EP. Rounding out the project, "Man in Blue" was self-produced by the band.

Tracks released thus far from the EP - "To The Ground" and "Kids in '99" - have both been met with critical acclaim, with SPIN declaring "To The Ground" an "ominous slow-building rocker based around an insistent blusey guitar riff." Upon the release of "Kids in '99" in July, Rolling Stone applauded the "sweet and somber song," while Uproxx exclaimed: "'Kids in '99' features very tight alternative production and Ben Gibbard's signature vocal stylings." "In most scenarios," they continued, "any Death Cab is good Death Cab."

The band also recently received critical acclaim for "Do You Remember," a track from Chance the Rapper's highly-anticipated new album The Big Day on which they are featured. Upon release, TIME highlighted the track in their "5 Best Songs of the Week," exclaiming: "On 'Do You Remember,' a laid-back, nostalgic jam, rock band Death Cab for Cutie shows up to set a dreamy, throwback mood." The track has gone on to amass tens of millions of streams across platforms, with the band even inviting Chance the Rapper out during their Lollapalooza set to perform the fan favorite with them (watch).

Death Cab for Cutie recently wrapped the latest leg of their summer headline tour, including their first appearance at Lollapalooza since 2006, as well as performances at iconic venuesfrom New York's Forest Hills to LA's Hollywood Bowl, and a sold-out show at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The final leg of the tour will include a pair of highly anticipated homecoming shows this weekend at Washington's Marymoor Park (with support from fellow Seattle natives Car Seat Headrest), as well as Sonoma Harvest Music Festival and other stops throughout California, Oregon, and British Columbia.





