Dean Ford to Release 'Dream Fever' EP in June

The new EP will be out June 2nd.

Rising pop-rock artist Dean Ford has released the music video for his latest single "Electromagnetic" and officially revealed the details for his new EP Dream Fever, out June 2nd.

Opening with a flurry of ominous synths, the electronic-tinged track is driven by ambient textures and a pulsating beat as Dean delves into the feeling of finding your way back to the one you love against all odds. The accompanying animated music video takes the viewer through an action-packed story of star-crossed lovers and the intense connection they share.

"At first listen of the rough song idea, I instantly thought of 80's sci-fi films - in particular, Blade Runner and Akira," shares Dean about the video. "From the very beginning, I envisioned creating a futuristic, post-apocalyptic animated video for it. What came out of it surpassed all expectations and I couldn't be more excited to share it with the world."

On the EP, Dean adds, "Dream Fever began out of a need for creativity and excitement. During the middle of 2020, with more time on my hands than I knew what to do with, I got the itch to start writing music for the first time in a few years. On my own, I went on a tear, writing about 10 new songs. I love writing music alone, but I think due to the isolation I was pulled toward the idea of collaboration."

Dream Fever features "Electromagnetic" along with previous offerings "CRZMKR," describing the casualties of being in a relationship with someone who manipulates others by putting them in lose-lose situations, and "VHS" where Dean reminisces on memories of the past while longing for the potential the future can bring.

The forthcoming 6-track EP was co-written and produced by studio wizard Bleu (Demi Lovato, Jonas Brothers, Michelle Branch) and further elevates the vibrant and effervescent sound Dean is best known for, resulting in his most cohesive project yet.

First creating music at 15, Dean always saw himself becoming a performer and did just that. The Maine-based multi-instrumentalist and songwriter took inspiration from legends such as David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Madonna, and James Brown - artists who were bigger than their music, personas, and cultural markers all unto themselves - when developing his sound throughout the years both on and off the stage.

Dean has gone on to release two earlier projects, 2012's Ctrl and 2015's Get Messy, along with a string of singles as a solo artist in addition to captivating audiences around the country with his Prince tribute band, Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones.

Inspired by the isolation of the pandemic, which kept him from the stage where he feels most at home, Dean is excited now more than ever to share this next chapter with fans everywhere. The fuse is lit for an explosive year of new music and Dream Fever is only the beginning.

Photo Credit - Tom Couture




