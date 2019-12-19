Dead Original to Release New Single 'Hard to See'

DEAD ORIGINAL, the new grunge infused trio, will release their newest single titled "Hard To See" on December 27th. In addition, Dead Original welcomes new drummer Nick Rich, the grandson of legendary drummer Buddy Rich, to the band.

Pre save Dead Original's newest single "Hard to See" via https://ffm.to/hardtosee or deadoriginal.com

Listen to this 23 second teaser of "Hard to See" below!

"We had to find the perfect drummer, a drummer with absolute command of the kit and musicality for live shows; someone with their own presence and we found him" says Paul Wandtke.

Nick Rich proudly endorses DW drums and hardware, thumbdrums, Sabian cymbals, Vic Firth drumsticks, Humes and Berg cases, Aquarian drum heads, Spinbal, Rimriser, SwagTron and DreamEarz Monitors.

Paul Wandtke whom got his start in the music industry as a work for hire drummer (ex Trivium and the hit musical Rock of Ages) was feeling inspired to pick up a guitar. He now fronts Dead Original.

Dead Original is a blend of grunge, groove power, simple riffs, melodic hooks and some progressive elements via some tastefully placed odd meters.

Dead Original reactivates the spirit of the 90s with their extremely well executed concoction of grunge influenced riffs - Matt Walker (drummer for Morrissey, ex Smashing Pumpkins)





Related Articles View More Music Stories