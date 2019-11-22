Dead Horse One Release New Album Today

Today, French Shoegaze band Dead Horse One have released their third album The West Is The Best. The band is also sharing the thrilling animated video for the song "Falling." The West Is The Best was mixed by Mark Gardener (Ride).



Dead Horse One hails from Valence in the south of France. While recording their first album in 2014, they reached out to RIDE's Mark Gardener. After listening to their material, Gardener then decided to produce their first LP "Without Love We Perish". Following the release of the album, the band hit it hard and played over a hundred gigs all over Europe for the next 3 years, which included an appearance at the Liverpool Psych Fest. In 2017, the band collaborated with producer John Loring (Fleeting Joys), who produce their second album, "Season of Mist". While on tour that year, they supported RIDE for a handful of shows during their European tour.

The next year proved to be another momentous year for the band. Dead Horse One shared the stage with the legendary Brian Jonestown Massacre as wells with the Philadelphia based band, NOTHING for an epic gig in Paris.



For their third LP "The West Is The Best" to be released November 2019, the band returned to the studio with the producer John Loring. The album marks a second collaboration with Mark Gardner, who mixed this release. When commenting on the new album's title and album cover, the band's lead singer/songwriter, Olivier Debard, stated that "The West is The Best" concerns a variety of complex contemporary and cultural themes and is therefore intentionally ambiguous. Debard continues that the album thematically is "a collection of thwarted love songs in the spirit of Sparklehorse and other such 90's bands".





