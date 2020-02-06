Dead & Company Set 'Summer Tour 2020'

DEAD & COMPANY announces its Summer Tour 2020, kicking off July 10th & 11th with two shows at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado, and running through August 7th & 8th, with two nights at Boston's historic Fenway Park. The 17-date summer tour also includes two shows at the iconic Wrigley Field in Chicago, the home of the Cubs; one night at Truist Park, the home of the Atlanta Braves; and one at MetLife Stadium, the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets, marking the second year in a row the band has headlined an NFL stadium. These 17 shows are the only headline tour dates Dead & Company will play in 2020! A full listing of these 2020 tour dates can be found below.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 14 @ 10AM local time through Ticketmaster .

Dead & Company - Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti -is excited to announce that they will continue their work with longtime sustainability partner REVERB. This summer the band has committed to a comprehensive carbon offset program via Reverb's unCHANGEit Climate Campaign, covering all projected emissions from this year's tour - including fan travel to and from shows. These Dead & Company tour offsets will immediately fund important projects around the world that directly fight climate change and greenhouse gas emissions.

To ensure fans get tickets in their hands directly, Fan Registration is now available HERE until Sunday, February 9 @ 10PM local, through Ticketmaster's Verified Fan program; supplies are limited.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets in select markets before the general public beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10PM local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 11 at Noon local time through Thursday, February 13 at 10PM local time. through Citi Entertainment®. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

The band will once again partner with CID Entertainment to offer VIP ticket packages for all tour dates and Travel Packages in select cities. Both package options will go on sale to the public on February 11th at 10AM local. For full details click HERE.

Check deadandcompany.com for complete tour information.

Dead & Co Summer Tour 2020:

Fri-Jul-10 Boulder, CO Folsom Field Sat-Jul-11 Boulder, CO Folsom Field Mon-Jul-13 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater - St. Louis Wed-Jul-15 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center Fri-Jul-17 Atlanta, GA Truist Park Sat-Jul-18 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheater Mon-Jul-20 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center Wed-Jul-22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre Fri-Jul-24 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Sat-Jul-25 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field Mon-Jul-27 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center Wed-Jul-29 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium Sat-Aug-01 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium Mon-Aug-03 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center Wed-Aug-05 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live Fri-Aug-07 Boston, MA Fenway Park Sat-Aug-08 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Dead & Company was formed in 2015 when the Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann and Bob Weir joined forces with artist and musician John Mayer, Allman Brothers' bassist Oteil Burbridge, and Fare Thee Well and RatDog keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. The result was one of the most successful touring bands of the decade. Since its formation, the band has completed six tours, playing to 3.4 million fans, and has become a record-breaking stadium act. Having toured consistently since its 2015 debut, the band has grossed $255.5 million and sold 2.8 million tickets across 149 reported shows.

Dead & Co. has headlined iconic stadiums across the country including Folsom Field, Autzen Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park and Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the band broke Wrigley Field's all-time concert attendance record. In between tours, Dead & Company hosts its annual "Playing in the Sand" all-inclusive Caribbean concert vacation in Mexico and features three nights of Dead & Company playing on an intimate beach.





Related Articles View More Music Stories